Read full article on original website
Related
ncwbusiness.com
Community Foundation Awards $412,000 in Grants to NCW Nonprofits
NCW - The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $412,000 through the Regional Impact Grant (RIG) program to 52 nonprofits across North Central Washington. The RIG provides annual core operating support to eligible nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties serving their community in a variety of ways – through access to the arts and cultural experiences, protecting the environment, building and maintaining recreation areas, improving health services, and programs that support our youth and seniors.
ncwbusiness.com
22 organizations to receive lodging tax dollars from Chelan County
WENATCHEE -- Chelan County commissioners awarded $328,600 in lodging tax dollars to a variety of tourist-related organizations. The awards come at the recommendation of the Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), which reviewed this year’s applications and interviewed some of the finalists. “We are especially excited to see...
ncwbusiness.com
North Central Washington Tree Fruit Days January 17-19 in Wenatchee, January 21 in Chelan, February 7 in Omak
WENATCHEE/CHELAN/OMAK - Join us for WSU Tree Fruit Extension Programs in North Central Washington on January 17,18,19, 21, and February 7. Co-sponsored by Northwest Cherries, Pear Bureau Northwest, NCW Fieldmen’s Association, Chelan Future Farmers of America and the Okanogan Horticultural Association. These events provide the latest research-based information on horticulture, pest and disease management.
ncwbusiness.com
Chelan County awards $4.6 million in ARPA funds to community groups, small ag producers
WENATCHEE—Chelan County commissioners have allocated $4.6 million of federal COVID relief dollars to a variety of local agencies, nonprofits and small agricultural producers. The allocation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, comes after a two-month public application period held earlier this year. “The board went...
ncwbusiness.com
A strong voice for Chelan County residents comes to life with new non-profit
A new non-profit called the Residents Coalition of Chelan County, (RC3), has recently formed to give county residents a strong voice on the issues that matter most to them. Many Chelan County residents have indicated that one of their biggest frustrations is their lack of a voice in local land use decisions. For example, while environmental impact analyses of development projects are required under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), such reports are often biased toward the developers, who select and hire their own consultants to do the impact studies. These studies are reviewed by local and state agencies that are understaffed and often lack adequate technical expertise. The result is that many SEPA documents underestimate the negative impacts of projects on neighborhoods and communities. Later, at public hearings, residents’ concerns about impacts on their community are ignored on the rationale that they are not “experts.”
ncwbusiness.com
Wheatland Bank Expands Central Washington Agricultural and Commercial Lending Team
Wheatland Bank Is a locally owned and independent community bank, recognized nationally as one of the top 100 community banks in the nation by American Banker and one of the strongest banks in the nation by BauerFinancial, the largest independent bank rating association. The only Ag bank headquartered in Washington State with over 30% Agricultural loans, Wheatland has announced the addition of an experienced agricultural and commercial lender to the team led by long time banker and team leader Erik Hopkins and serving the Wenatchee and Quincy markets.
ifiberone.com
Grant County contracts with Chelan County to use juvenile detention facility
EPHRATA — Juvenile offenders in Grant County will be sent to the juvenile detention facility in Chelan County beginning in March. Commissioners in both counties have approved an agreement for Grant County to use the facility in Wenatchee starting March 1. Grant County had housed juvenile offenders at its...
ncwbusiness.com
PUD commissioners see benefits of joining regional utility group
WENATCHEE – Chelan PUD commissioners unanimously voted to join a Northwest resource adequacy program that will increase the value of hydropower, promote self-sufficiency among member utilities, and ensure that the region has the capacity to weather potential energy shortfalls in the future. The Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP) is...
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
Chronicle
Wenatchee Growers Win Case in Cherry Patent Lawsuit
SPOKANE — A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington has ruled in favor of several Wenatchee-area farmers in a patent law case involving a variety of cherry tree first developed in Canada. Chief Judge Stanley Bastian granted a motion from the defendants — Van Well Nursery...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidates
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates were announced Tuesday, January 10th at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The ten young women from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts will compete for selection to the Royal Court of the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival during the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant, February 11th at 7:00pm at the same venue. Tickets go on sale online Jan. 17th at numericapac.org.
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson
Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
kpq.com
New Chelan County Sheriff Says He’ll Try To Improve Some Services
New Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison is promising to improve some services his office provides. Morrison made one of his first appearances before county commissioners Tuesday, where he said he'll try to step up the efforts of Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol. "I can't promise that I've got a magic wand...
ifiberone.com
State to capture and collar mule deer, bighorn sheep and mountain goats in Chelan, Okanogan counties
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin a series of aerial captures of bighorn sheep, mule deer and mountain goats in Okanogan, Chelan, and Kittitas counties. The endeavor will begin in mid-January and will last through March. All wildlife captured will be fitted with GPS...
ifiberone.com
Dog with debilitating leg injury becomes focal point as local deputies ask community for aid to pay for surgery
WENATCHEE - A Chelan County Sheriff’s patrol K9 is in the midst of those so-called ‘dog days’ of life and is in need of support as she deals with a debilitating leg injury. Asa is a 7-year-old Dutch Shepard who has been with the Chelan County Sheriff’s...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer
The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noise citation against Wenatchee church sent back for new hearing
WENATCHEE — A citation charging a Wenatchee church with violating the city's noise ordinance must be reinstated in Chelan County District Court, a judge ruled Friday. Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera sent the case against Grace City Church back to the District Court level, saying the lower court appeared not to have correctly adopted the rule of procedure that allowed a judge to render a decisionon the case without a hearing.
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
kpq.com
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
Comments / 0