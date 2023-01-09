Read full article on original website
ncwbusiness.com
22 organizations to receive lodging tax dollars from Chelan County
WENATCHEE -- Chelan County commissioners awarded $328,600 in lodging tax dollars to a variety of tourist-related organizations. The awards come at the recommendation of the Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), which reviewed this year’s applications and interviewed some of the finalists. “We are especially excited to see...
ncwbusiness.com
Wheatland Bank Expands Central Washington Agricultural and Commercial Lending Team
Wheatland Bank Is a locally owned and independent community bank, recognized nationally as one of the top 100 community banks in the nation by American Banker and one of the strongest banks in the nation by BauerFinancial, the largest independent bank rating association. The only Ag bank headquartered in Washington State with over 30% Agricultural loans, Wheatland has announced the addition of an experienced agricultural and commercial lender to the team led by long time banker and team leader Erik Hopkins and serving the Wenatchee and Quincy markets.
ncwbusiness.com
North Central Washington Tree Fruit Days January 17-19 in Wenatchee, January 21 in Chelan, February 7 in Omak
WENATCHEE/CHELAN/OMAK - Join us for WSU Tree Fruit Extension Programs in North Central Washington on January 17,18,19, 21, and February 7. Co-sponsored by Northwest Cherries, Pear Bureau Northwest, NCW Fieldmen’s Association, Chelan Future Farmers of America and the Okanogan Horticultural Association. These events provide the latest research-based information on horticulture, pest and disease management.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer
The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
Chronicle
Wenatchee Growers Win Case in Cherry Patent Lawsuit
SPOKANE — A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington has ruled in favor of several Wenatchee-area farmers in a patent law case involving a variety of cherry tree first developed in Canada. Chief Judge Stanley Bastian granted a motion from the defendants — Van Well Nursery...
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
kpq.com
Wet Weather Causes Avalanches and Rock Slides, Blocks US 2 and US 97A
US 2 was closed twice over the weekend due to avalanche slides, while US 97A was closed on Sunday due to rock slides. US 2 is currently closed between MP 85-99, or from west of Leavenworth to Coles Corner, due to multiple avalanche slides. On Saturday, that portion of US...
ifiberone.com
State to capture and collar mule deer, bighorn sheep and mountain goats in Chelan, Okanogan counties
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife will begin a series of aerial captures of bighorn sheep, mule deer and mountain goats in Okanogan, Chelan, and Kittitas counties. The endeavor will begin in mid-January and will last through March. All wildlife captured will be fitted with GPS...
ncwbusiness.com
Community Foundation Awards $412,000 in Grants to NCW Nonprofits
NCW - The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $412,000 through the Regional Impact Grant (RIG) program to 52 nonprofits across North Central Washington. The RIG provides annual core operating support to eligible nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties serving their community in a variety of ways – through access to the arts and cultural experiences, protecting the environment, building and maintaining recreation areas, improving health services, and programs that support our youth and seniors.
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
ncwbusiness.com
Lake Chelan Winterfest tickets now on sale
LAKE CHELAN - Lake Chelan Winterfest is quickly approaching - January 13-22 - and Winterfest Buttons, Winterfest Wine Walk, Ice Bar and Bubble Bar tickets are now for sale online at LakeChelanWinterfest.com. Back by popular demand is our Wine Walk in downtown Chelan! Shop and sip as you stroll through...
FOX 28 Spokane
Another Pacific storm on the way!
Wednesday, start time temperatures drop back into the 20s with some light snow and another round of patchy morning fog. This afternoon clouds increase ahead of our next system set to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday. By Thursday morning, we will likely see a mix of rain and snow and...
kpq.com
New Chelan County Sheriff Says He’ll Try To Improve Some Services
New Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison is promising to improve some services his office provides. Morrison made one of his first appearances before county commissioners Tuesday, where he said he'll try to step up the efforts of Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol. "I can't promise that I've got a magic wand...
ifiberone.com
Person who perished in deadly Moses Lake house fire identified
MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of the victim who died in a house fire just outside of Moses Lake early Saturday. The fire was reported at about 12:40 a.m. on Saturday. The fire occurred at a residence on Goodrich Road. The Grant...
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidates
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates were announced Tuesday, January 10th at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The ten young women from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts will compete for selection to the Royal Court of the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival during the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant, February 11th at 7:00pm at the same venue. Tickets go on sale online Jan. 17th at numericapac.org.
kpq.com
Black ice causes early morning crash
Temperatures have warmed up a bit, but that doesn't mean county roadways are free of winter driving hazards, especially black ice. "Warm weather that's melting the snow, turning into water, and then you get high winds from Mission Ridge and that tends to bring cold air down into the valley, and that can generate the black ice" said Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Noise citation against Wenatchee church sent back for new hearing
WENATCHEE — A citation charging a Wenatchee church with violating the city's noise ordinance must be reinstated in Chelan County District Court, a judge ruled Friday. Superior Court Judge Kristin Ferrera sent the case against Grace City Church back to the District Court level, saying the lower court appeared not to have correctly adopted the rule of procedure that allowed a judge to render a decisionon the case without a hearing.
