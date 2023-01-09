ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

22 organizations to receive lodging tax dollars from Chelan County

WENATCHEE -- Chelan County commissioners awarded $328,600 in lodging tax dollars to a variety of tourist-related organizations. The awards come at the recommendation of the Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), which reviewed this year’s applications and interviewed some of the finalists. “We are especially excited to see...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Community Foundation Awards $412,000 in Grants to NCW Nonprofits

NCW - The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $412,000 through the Regional Impact Grant (RIG) program to 52 nonprofits across North Central Washington. The RIG provides annual core operating support to eligible nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties serving their community in a variety of ways – through access to the arts and cultural experiences, protecting the environment, building and maintaining recreation areas, improving health services, and programs that support our youth and seniors.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Common Ground Community Housing Trust Receives 501(c)3 Status

Common Ground Community Housing Trust, a local organization devoted to developing permanently affordable housing for working families, recently received its determination letter from the Internal Revenue Service of its nonprofit 501(c)3 status, according to Board President Thom Nees. Common Ground was founded by Serve Wenatchee Valley, a nonprofit assisting families...
WENATCHEE, WA
PUD commissioners see benefits of joining regional utility group

WENATCHEE – Chelan PUD commissioners unanimously voted to join a Northwest resource adequacy program that will increase the value of hydropower, promote self-sufficiency among member utilities, and ensure that the region has the capacity to weather potential energy shortfalls in the future. The Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP) is...
CHELAN, WA
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Signs Off on Six Lots in Manson

Manson may see more development after the Chelan County Hearing Examiner recently approved a development application for six lots. On Jan. 5, Chelan County Hearing Examiner Andrew Kottkamp approved an application to subdivide 2.06 acres into six lots in what is known as the Howson subdivision. Within Manson’s Urban Growth...
MANSON, WA
BOCC asks federal agencies to suspend efforts to reintroduce grizzlies into North Cascades

Chelan County commissioners have submitted comments to the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, asking the federal agencies to immediately suspend current efforts to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades. Commissioners also have asked the two agencies to begin consulting with the Board of County Commissioners,...
Wheatland Bank Expands Central Washington Agricultural and Commercial Lending Team

Wheatland Bank Is a locally owned and independent community bank, recognized nationally as one of the top 100 community banks in the nation by American Banker and one of the strongest banks in the nation by BauerFinancial, the largest independent bank rating association. The only Ag bank headquartered in Washington State with over 30% Agricultural loans, Wheatland has announced the addition of an experienced agricultural and commercial lender to the team led by long time banker and team leader Erik Hopkins and serving the Wenatchee and Quincy markets.
WENATCHEE, WA
Wenatchee Growers Win Case in Cherry Patent Lawsuit

SPOKANE — A federal judge in the Eastern District Court of Washington has ruled in favor of several Wenatchee-area farmers in a patent law case involving a variety of cherry tree first developed in Canada. Chief Judge Stanley Bastian granted a motion from the defendants — Van Well Nursery...
WENATCHEE, WA
Wenatchee Purchase Of Second RV Park Moves Closer

The city of Wenatchee is moving closer to closing a deal to buy land it's already using for its second safe park. The city's two Safe Parks are designated areas where people living in RV's are allowed to stay for an extended period of time, up to 120 days before having to move on.
WENATCHEE, WA
U.S. 2, U.S. 97A Reopened After Sunday-Monday Closures

U.S. 2 through Tumwater Canyon and U.S. 97A north of Entiat are back open after both highways were closed down for more than 24-hours from Sunday into Monday. U.S. 2 reopened after crews from the Department of Transportation cleared 10 snow slides across the highway. WSDOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says...
ENTIAT, WA
UPDATE: Brewster residents asked to shelter in place due to ammonia leak

BREWSTER - A potentially dangerous ammonia leak in the city of Brewster has prompted a "shelter in place" warning for all Brewster residents. Okanogan County Emergency Management’s Maurice Goodall says a “good-sized” cloud of ammonia is emanating from a warehouse on the north side of town. The leak is believed to be coming from the Chelan Fruit Cooperative facility on US 97.
BREWSTER, WA
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday

There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington

We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidates

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates were announced Tuesday, January 10th at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The ten young women from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts will compete for selection to the Royal Court of the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival during the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant, February 11th at 7:00pm at the same venue. Tickets go on sale online Jan. 17th at numericapac.org.
WENATCHEE, WA
Deceased woman found in Lynnwood parking lot identified

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 10—The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jacqueline J. Buchan, 76, of Everett who was found deceased in a parked car in a Lynnwood parking lot on Wednesday, December 21. The cause of death was environmental hypothermia, and it was ruled accidental. Lynnwood Police Officers...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Chelan Prosecutors Move To Drop Case Against Man Charged With 2nd Degree Murder

The Chelan County Prosecutor is moving to drop murder charges against a 24-year-old man who shot and killed another man in front of a bank in Cashmere back in late September,. Jesus Torres-Lucatero is charged in Chelan County Superior Court with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Gustavo Urbina-Sotelo of Cashmere.
CASHMERE, WA

