Read full article on original website
Related
ncwbusiness.com
22 organizations to receive lodging tax dollars from Chelan County
WENATCHEE -- Chelan County commissioners awarded $328,600 in lodging tax dollars to a variety of tourist-related organizations. The awards come at the recommendation of the Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), which reviewed this year’s applications and interviewed some of the finalists. “We are especially excited to see...
ncwbusiness.com
Wheatland Bank Expands Central Washington Agricultural and Commercial Lending Team
Wheatland Bank Is a locally owned and independent community bank, recognized nationally as one of the top 100 community banks in the nation by American Banker and one of the strongest banks in the nation by BauerFinancial, the largest independent bank rating association. The only Ag bank headquartered in Washington State with over 30% Agricultural loans, Wheatland has announced the addition of an experienced agricultural and commercial lender to the team led by long time banker and team leader Erik Hopkins and serving the Wenatchee and Quincy markets.
ncwbusiness.com
Community Foundation Awards $412,000 in Grants to NCW Nonprofits
NCW - The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $412,000 through the Regional Impact Grant (RIG) program to 52 nonprofits across North Central Washington. The RIG provides annual core operating support to eligible nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties serving their community in a variety of ways – through access to the arts and cultural experiences, protecting the environment, building and maintaining recreation areas, improving health services, and programs that support our youth and seniors.
ncwbusiness.com
Lake Chelan Winterfest tickets now on sale
LAKE CHELAN - Lake Chelan Winterfest is quickly approaching - January 13-22 - and Winterfest Buttons, Winterfest Wine Walk, Ice Bar and Bubble Bar tickets are now for sale online at LakeChelanWinterfest.com. Back by popular demand is our Wine Walk in downtown Chelan! Shop and sip as you stroll through...
Comments / 0