Wheatland Bank Is a locally owned and independent community bank, recognized nationally as one of the top 100 community banks in the nation by American Banker and one of the strongest banks in the nation by BauerFinancial, the largest independent bank rating association. The only Ag bank headquartered in Washington State with over 30% Agricultural loans, Wheatland has announced the addition of an experienced agricultural and commercial lender to the team led by long time banker and team leader Erik Hopkins and serving the Wenatchee and Quincy markets.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO