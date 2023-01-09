Read full article on original website
kpq.com
“Tripledemic” outlook for Central Washington
We're not out of the woods, but local health administrators say a drop in influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases comes as no surprise. "And once it's run its course through the community, we see a herd immunity develop depending on how infectious that influenza A or B at that point in time." Luke Davies with the Chelan-Douglas County Health District said.
kpq.com
Another Winter Weather Advisory Coming 1am-12 noon Thursday
There's another Winter Weather Advisory for most of Chelan and Okanogan counties and the Waterville Plateau starting late tonight. Snow accumulations are projected to reach one-to-two inches in Wenatchee, but National Weather Service meteorologist Ken Daniel says there'll be more at higher elevations. "Into the Cascades, we'll see some higher...
ncwbusiness.com
North Central Washington Tree Fruit Days January 17-19 in Wenatchee, January 21 in Chelan, February 7 in Omak
WENATCHEE/CHELAN/OMAK - Join us for WSU Tree Fruit Extension Programs in North Central Washington on January 17,18,19, 21, and February 7. Co-sponsored by Northwest Cherries, Pear Bureau Northwest, NCW Fieldmen’s Association, Chelan Future Farmers of America and the Okanogan Horticultural Association. These events provide the latest research-based information on horticulture, pest and disease management.
ncwbusiness.com
22 organizations to receive lodging tax dollars from Chelan County
WENATCHEE -- Chelan County commissioners awarded $328,600 in lodging tax dollars to a variety of tourist-related organizations. The awards come at the recommendation of the Chelan County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC), which reviewed this year’s applications and interviewed some of the finalists. “We are especially excited to see...
FOX 28 Spokane
Eastbound Snoqualmie Pass closed near Ellensburg due to multiple collisions
THORP, Wash. – Eastbound traffic on Snoqualmie Pass is closed just west of Ellensburg due to multiple collisions. The closure began just after 5:45 on Tuesday morning. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) does not have an estimated time for reopening. There is a detour at Exit 101 on Old Thorp Highway.
theregistryps.com
Duplex Portfolio Totaling 11 Units in Yakima’s Powerhouse Villas Community Sold for $6.6MM
Seattle, Wash. (January 9, 2023) – This week, Max Frame and Winslow Lee of the Simon and Anderson team, a multifamily investment team at Kidder Mathews, represented the sellers in a duplex portfolio sale located within the Powerhouse Villas Community in Yakima, Washington. The sale featured 11 duplexes with a total price of $6,600,000. This sale is followed by an active 2022 for the Simon and Anderson team, which featured over $600,000,000 in sales volume spread throughout 54 apartment sales, 14 of which were in Eastern Washington.
ncwbusiness.com
A strong voice for Chelan County residents comes to life with new non-profit
A new non-profit called the Residents Coalition of Chelan County, (RC3), has recently formed to give county residents a strong voice on the issues that matter most to them. Many Chelan County residents have indicated that one of their biggest frustrations is their lack of a voice in local land use decisions. For example, while environmental impact analyses of development projects are required under the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), such reports are often biased toward the developers, who select and hire their own consultants to do the impact studies. These studies are reviewed by local and state agencies that are understaffed and often lack adequate technical expertise. The result is that many SEPA documents underestimate the negative impacts of projects on neighborhoods and communities. Later, at public hearings, residents’ concerns about impacts on their community are ignored on the rationale that they are not “experts.”
ifiberone.com
Woman taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for gunshot wound to her leg
MOSES LAKE — A woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg, claiming she may have accidentally shot herself. The 22-year-old was driven by friends to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake for treatment early Sunday morning. The victim was reportedly intoxicated and had been at a party.
kpq.com
Black ice causes early morning crash
Temperatures have warmed up a bit, but that doesn't mean county roadways are free of winter driving hazards, especially black ice. "Warm weather that's melting the snow, turning into water, and then you get high winds from Mission Ridge and that tends to bring cold air down into the valley, and that can generate the black ice" said Chelan County Sheriff's Sergeant Chris Foreman.
ncwbusiness.com
Community Foundation Awards $412,000 in Grants to NCW Nonprofits
NCW - The Community Foundation of NCW has awarded $412,000 through the Regional Impact Grant (RIG) program to 52 nonprofits across North Central Washington. The RIG provides annual core operating support to eligible nonprofits in Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties serving their community in a variety of ways – through access to the arts and cultural experiences, protecting the environment, building and maintaining recreation areas, improving health services, and programs that support our youth and seniors.
ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
FBI Task Force Investigation in Yakima County Results in Seizure of 120,000+ Fentanyl-Laced Pills, 42 Pounds of Methamphetamine
YAKIMA, WA - At the end of December 2022, the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force conducted a federal investigation concerning drug trafficking within the city of Yakima, WA. The investigation concluded with multiple federal search warrants being executed in Yakima County. According to law enforcement sources, on December 28, 2022...
FOX 11 and 41
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
ncwbusiness.com
Wheatland Bank Expands Central Washington Agricultural and Commercial Lending Team
Wheatland Bank Is a locally owned and independent community bank, recognized nationally as one of the top 100 community banks in the nation by American Banker and one of the strongest banks in the nation by BauerFinancial, the largest independent bank rating association. The only Ag bank headquartered in Washington State with over 30% Agricultural loans, Wheatland has announced the addition of an experienced agricultural and commercial lender to the team led by long time banker and team leader Erik Hopkins and serving the Wenatchee and Quincy markets.
ncwbusiness.com
BOCC asks federal agencies to suspend efforts to reintroduce grizzlies into North Cascades
Chelan County commissioners have submitted comments to the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, asking the federal agencies to immediately suspend current efforts to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades. Commissioners also have asked the two agencies to begin consulting with the Board of County Commissioners,...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Apple Blossom Royalty Top 10 Candidates
The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Top 10 Royalty Candidates were announced Tuesday, January 10th at the Numerica Performing Arts Center. The ten young women from the Wenatchee and Eastmont School Districts will compete for selection to the Royal Court of the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival during the Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant, February 11th at 7:00pm at the same venue. Tickets go on sale online Jan. 17th at numericapac.org.
ncwbusiness.com
Wenatchee’s Winter Beach Party is Back
Special Olympics Washington’s annual Polar Plunge returns to Walla Walla State Park with costume contests and beach games to celebrate the launch of Winter State Games. The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge, on Friday, March 3, is a Wenatchee tradition. The annual event brings together supporters throughout the area to Get Cold for a Cause. The 2023 installment of this Winter Beach Party is expanding to offer something for everyone. Partygoers can show up to plunge or participate in the festivities and cheer others on. Attendees can expect a full-on beach party with costume contests and beach games to celebrate the launch of Special Olympics Washington’s Winter State Games. Individual and team registrants are encouraged to raise donations in support of Special Olympics Washington athletes. As they raise funds, they can also earn prizes including airline vouchers and Papa John’s gift cards for the top individual and team fundraisers.
ncwbusiness.com
Lake Chelan Winterfest tickets now on sale
LAKE CHELAN - Lake Chelan Winterfest is quickly approaching - January 13-22 - and Winterfest Buttons, Winterfest Wine Walk, Ice Bar and Bubble Bar tickets are now for sale online at LakeChelanWinterfest.com. Back by popular demand is our Wine Walk in downtown Chelan! Shop and sip as you stroll through...
ncwbusiness.com
PUD commissioners see benefits of joining regional utility group
WENATCHEE – Chelan PUD commissioners unanimously voted to join a Northwest resource adequacy program that will increase the value of hydropower, promote self-sufficiency among member utilities, and ensure that the region has the capacity to weather potential energy shortfalls in the future. The Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP) is...
Fatal house fire, shooting happens in Grant County over the weekend
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office released information on two separate incidents that happened over the weekend. On Saturday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says an elderly man died in a house fire just past midnight. GCSO says the fire happened at a home in Moses Lake in the 9000 block of Goodrich Road SE (near Goodrich...
