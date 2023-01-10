The City of West Columbia has announced Columbia Children’s Theatre’s move to West Columbia at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC). Made possible by a public-private partnership with the City of West Columbia and Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT), the move will be effective February 1 with CCT’s after-school classes, summer camps, rehearsals, and administrative services all located at the BLEC. Incorporating cultural arts, tourism, and hospitality as critical components of economic development and creating a cultural center that offers programs for music and the performing arts with outdoor events that activate spaces, especially in the evening, are initiatives identified in the 2018 West Columbia City Council adopted citywide revitalization plans. CCT’s move to West Columbia, in the heart of the city, helps to attain those goals.

WEST COLUMBIA, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO