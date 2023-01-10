ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experience Columbia SC debuts 2023 ambassadors

Experience Columbia SC announced the new group of ambassadors for 2023 Wednesday in conjunction with the launch of this year’s Columbia SC Insider’s Guide publication, featuring an illustration of Soda City Market created by local artist Cait Maloney. The Columbia SC ambassador program, now in its fifth year,...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia Star

West Columbia is new home of Columbia Children’s Theatre

The City of West Columbia has announced Columbia Children’s Theatre’s move to West Columbia at the Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center (BLEC). Made possible by a public-private partnership with the City of West Columbia and Columbia Children’s Theatre (CCT), the move will be effective February 1 with CCT’s after-school classes, summer camps, rehearsals, and administrative services all located at the BLEC. Incorporating cultural arts, tourism, and hospitality as critical components of economic development and creating a cultural center that offers programs for music and the performing arts with outdoor events that activate spaces, especially in the evening, are initiatives identified in the 2018 West Columbia City Council adopted citywide revitalization plans. CCT’s move to West Columbia, in the heart of the city, helps to attain those goals.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia’s Food Truck Fridays continues in January

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is continuing their popular Food Truck Fridays this new year. Food Truck Friday’s features various types of delicious cuisines which can be enjoyed while connecting to others in the community, say organizers. New food vendors will be operating from 2300 Bull...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Infant surrendered safely to Prisma Health Richland Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An infant was surrendered peacefully and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. Officials with the Prisma Health Richland Hospital report the infant was surrendered to Prisma health at 5 Richland Medical Park Drive on Monday, January 9. The female baby...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia Fire Chief: More gas leaks at Colony Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New problems have been discovered at the Colony Apartments. It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. Now, Columbia Richland Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins says that a number of...
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

There’s a new oil change spot in one of Columbia’s busiest retail areas. Check out where

A place that will help keep your car running smoothly has opened its doors in one of Columbia’s busiest retail corridors. Valvoline Instant Oil Change recently opened a new shop at 165 Columbiana Drive in the Harbison shopping district northwest of downtown Columbia. The oil change business is located near a Verizon store and the AMC Harbison 14 movie theater. It is directly across Columbiana Drive from the Columbiana Centre mall.
COLUMBIA, MO
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Goodbye for now...': Wet Willie's not renewing lease in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fifteen years are about to come to an end for a local establishment known for its ice-cold daiquiris. Wet Willie's Columbia announced that it would be closing its location on Gervais Street after recently deciding not to renew its lease. And while this is definitely the end for the current Vista location, it may not be the final chapter for Wet Willie's in the Midlands.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Winnsboro

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A South Carolina resident won $50,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing after purchasing a ticket in Winnsboro. The ticket, which was sold at the Pops #550 on US Hwy 321 in Winnsboro won big in the Double Play drawing held after the regular Powerball drawing.
WINNSBORO, SC
News19 WLTX

New welcome signs aim to attract more visitors to the 'pretty little town' of Cameron

CAMERON, S.C. — If you drive into Cameron, you'll be greeted by a "Welcome to Cameron" sign. The signs are brand new and made possible with about $30,000 in state funding. “I think the new signs have been an asset to Cameron, we’ve had signs before, they were worn out and not as visible as these were. These really make a nice statement," said local business owner Wayne Polin.
CAMERON, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

