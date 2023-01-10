Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Former College Coach Named Candidate For Broncos Job
As the Broncos prepare the search for their new head coach, one of the most respected names in college football is reportedly being floated as Nathaniel Hackett's replacement. KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal, "[wouldn't] be surprised" if former Stanford coach David Shaw had an interview with ...
9News
A day after Broncos retirement, Bill Kollar elected into College Football Hall of Fame
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Have a 24 hours, Bill Kollar. An NFL defensive lineman for nine seasons, then a defensive line coach for 38 more, 34 of which were with NFL teams, Kollar retired after the Broncos’ 31-28 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. His long coaching career was recognized with a game ball presented by interim head coach Jerry Rosburg.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons to root for Jaguars, including Trevor Lawrence breakout, new winning culture
The Jacksonville Jaguars were not supposed to make the postseason in Year 1 with Doug Pederson, yet here they are. Jacksonville was sitting 2-6 and 4-8 at separate points this season. Then it won its last five games and rallied to win the AFC South with a winning record -- the franchise's first since 2017.
One NFL Team Seeking To Interview Dallas Cowboys Assistant
The Carolina Panthers' season ended less than a week ago, but the franchise has already had a busy offseason. Amid uncertainty surrounding his coaching future, the Panthers were one of the first NFL teams to contact Jim Harbaugh. And if reports are to be believed, Carolina turned down the ...
Panthers request to interview Jerod Mayo for head coaching position
BOSTON -- Jerod Mayo wants to be an NFL head coach. He'll get another crack at it with the Carolina Panthers.Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Panthers have requested to interview Mayo for their head coaching position.Reports have indicated that Mayo's contract with the Patriots is set to expire at the end of the league year, and it appears that one way or another, he'll be on the move out of Foxboro.The 36-year-old Mayo was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2008, and he played eight seasons before retiring following the 2015 season. He's been interviewed for head coaching positions with the Eagles, Raiders and Broncos in recent years. Earlier this week, the Browns requested to interview him for their defensive coordinator position. The Panthers fired Matt Rhule last year when they were 1-4 to start the season. Rhule went 11-27 in his career with the Panthers.
Former NFL Executive Reveals His Coach Of The Year Pick
Several NFL teams pleasantly surprised fans this season, setting up an intriguing Coach of the Year race. While there's much competition for the award, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi believes one contender stands out above the rest. "Mike Tomlin is the Coach of the Year, end of story," Lombardi wrote...
NFL announces games for Pro Bowl skills competition
The NFL has decided to completely change up the format of the Pro Bowl in the hope of drumming up some interest in the event by players and fans. NFL reporter Ian Rapoport posted the full list of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games skills competitions. Here is a complete rundown:
Comments / 0