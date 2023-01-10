ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Former College Coach Named Candidate For Broncos Job

As the Broncos prepare the search for their new head coach, one of the most respected names in college football is reportedly being floated as Nathaniel Hackett's replacement. KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal, "[wouldn't] be surprised" if former Stanford coach David Shaw had an interview with ...
DENVER, CO
9News

A day after Broncos retirement, Bill Kollar elected into College Football Hall of Fame

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Have a 24 hours, Bill Kollar. An NFL defensive lineman for nine seasons, then a defensive line coach for 38 more, 34 of which were with NFL teams, Kollar retired after the Broncos’ 31-28 win Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. His long coaching career was recognized with a game ball presented by interim head coach Jerry Rosburg.
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Panthers request to interview Jerod Mayo for head coaching position

BOSTON -- Jerod Mayo wants to be an NFL head coach. He'll get another crack at it with the Carolina Panthers.Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the Panthers have requested to interview Mayo for their head coaching position.Reports have indicated that Mayo's contract with the Patriots is set to expire at the end of the league year, and it appears that one way or another, he'll be on the move out of Foxboro.The 36-year-old Mayo was drafted in the first round by the Patriots in 2008, and he played eight seasons before retiring following the 2015 season. He's been interviewed for head coaching positions with the Eagles, Raiders and Broncos in recent years. Earlier this week, the Browns requested to interview him for their defensive coordinator position.  The Panthers fired Matt Rhule last year when they were 1-4 to start the season. Rhule went 11-27 in his career with the Panthers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Former NFL Executive Reveals His Coach Of The Year Pick

Several NFL teams pleasantly surprised fans this season, setting up an intriguing Coach of the Year race. While there's much competition for the award, former NFL executive Michael Lombardi believes one contender stands out above the rest. "Mike Tomlin is the Coach of the Year, end of story," Lombardi wrote...

Comments / 0

Community Policy