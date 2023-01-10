This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Georgia took down TCU in the national championship game Monday night and let’s be honest – that thing was over pretty quickly. The Horned Frogs from the Big 12 were clearly in over their heads against the SEC power and the Bulldogs cruised to their second straight championship with a 65-7 win.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO