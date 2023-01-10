ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Port of Corpus Christi could see potential to become a hydrogen hub

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has been invited by the federal government to apply to be a hydrogen hub. The hubs promote hydrogen production and create infrastructure for processing, storage, and use of clean hydrogen. Proponents believe that a hydrogen fuel cell used in an electric motor is two-to-three times more efficient than gasoline.
KIII 3News

Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program. Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes. Flour Bluff...
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend school districts resort to long-term substitutes as teachers retire

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend schools finally welcomed their students after the holidays -- but not all students had the same teacher they ended 2022 with. "This year, the district received right at 10 mid-year retirement requests and those were approved by the superintendent and that's pretty normal at this time of year," said Chief Human Resources Officer for the Corpus Christi Independent School District Debbie Cruz.
whereverfamily.com

What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023

Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi City Council swears in new members

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly appointed Corpus Christi City Council members were sworn in Tuesday. Dist. 1 councilmember Everett Roy; who defeated incumbent Billy Lerma; Dist. 2 councilmember Sylvia Campos; who defeated Mark Scott; at-large councilmember Jim Klein; who is replacing outgoing councilmember John Martinez, and Dist. 4 councilmember Dan Suckley; who is replacing outgoing council member Greg Smith, were present at Corpus Christi City Hall, alongside Mayor Paulette Guajardo, to officially begin their new roles.
KIII 3News

Obesity treatments for children safer following latest study

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics shows 14.1 million U.S. children and teens live with obesity. Through the study the AAP found complex genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic, and environmental factors do not matter. This is the first comprehensive guide in 15 years looking at evidence-based recommendations for...
KIII 3News

Rise in egg prices impacting local bakers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the CDC over 57 million birds have been affected by the bird flu. This deadly virus has reduced egg production which has driven up prices. There have been more than 700 reported outbreaks of the bird flu among poultry. For small business owners...
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

