Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Devastating fire destroys Corpus Christi home, leaves family homelessEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Alarming increase in tuberculosis cases in Corpus Christi, TX, urges actionEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
Related
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Hiring For Its Lithium Refinery In Texas: Here’s What Jobs Are Available
Tesla produced a record number of vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and closed the year with a massive, 44-percent increase in global electric car manufacturing. So it makes sense for the American EV maker to vertically integrate more of the steps required to make a final product, which will eventually lead to lower costs.
Ingleside city officials says Kiewit is looking to hire at least 1,000 more workers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kiewit is accepting applications to hire hundreds of workers at their Ingleside location. The offshore facility is also looking to scout for talent at a job fair coming up next month. "It's all this growth that's helping us," said Ingleside City Manager Brenton Lewis. Kiewit...
Power restored to thousands after major outage on Padre Island
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Power has been restored to most of Padre Island after a major outage affected thousands of customers Thursday morning. More than 2,000 customers were without power just after 9 a.m. after a construction-related accident. AEP-Texas spokesman Omar Lopez issued this statement to 3NEWS:. A public...
Port of Corpus Christi could see potential to become a hydrogen hub
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Port of Corpus Christi has been invited by the federal government to apply to be a hydrogen hub. The hubs promote hydrogen production and create infrastructure for processing, storage, and use of clean hydrogen. Proponents believe that a hydrogen fuel cell used in an electric motor is two-to-three times more efficient than gasoline.
Staples Street, McArdle Road construction costing local businesses money
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A waterline break at the intersection of McArdle Road and Staples Street is still causing headaches for drivers and local businesses near the area. The City of Corpus Christi initiated an emergency closure of part of the intersection on Sunday after a contractor punctured the waterline.
WANTED: Corpus Christi woman and her special needs child are missing
Rebecca Buskirk, aged 37, is wanted by U.S. Marshals for interfering with child custody after disappearing with her son Edwin on Dec. 16.
Unique places to stay in Corpus Christi for every type of Texas traveler
Here's where to check in at this coastal vacation destination.
Flour Bluff ISD introduces Tango Flight Program
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff Indepdnet School District hosted their hornet highlight event for future high school students, where they unveiled their new Tango Flight Program. Flour Bluff High School is offering new courses next year to give hornets hands-on experience building and flying two-seater airplanes. Flour Bluff...
Padre Balli Park sees low reservations due to ongoing dispute
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new $7.5 million state grant will be partially used to build new campsites at Padre Balli Park. There are a total of 74 RV and tent camping areas in the park, and the plan is to double that number. "I'm pretty stoked because this...
Coastal Bend school districts resort to long-term substitutes as teachers retire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend schools finally welcomed their students after the holidays -- but not all students had the same teacher they ended 2022 with. "This year, the district received right at 10 mid-year retirement requests and those were approved by the superintendent and that's pretty normal at this time of year," said Chief Human Resources Officer for the Corpus Christi Independent School District Debbie Cruz.
whereverfamily.com
What’s New in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 2023
Planning family travel to Texas this year? Be sure to add Corpus Christi to your travel plans, as the city welcomes new attractions, hotels and restaurants in 2023. Slated to open March 2, the new Wildlife Rescue Center at the Texas State Aquarium features a 20,000-square-foot space, complete with state-of-the-art tools, interpretive center and multimedia theater. Free to visitors, the center teaches the public more about the rehabilitation and conservation of marine wildlife.
Nueces Co. Commissioners expect to hear update on redesign progress of new Bob Hall Pier
Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney provided 3NEWS with an update on the repair process for Bob Hall Pier. It was more than two years ago when Bob Hall Pier on Padre Island was heavily damaged by Hurricane Hanna and had to be demolished. By the end of this past September,...
Dogs will steal the spotlight at Nueces County Junior Livestock Show this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from across the Coastal Bend are showing off their hard work as the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show is in full swing! The 2023 schedule of events can be found here. The shows are available to watch online this year. Click here for the...
Corpus Christi City Council swears in new members
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly appointed Corpus Christi City Council members were sworn in Tuesday. Dist. 1 councilmember Everett Roy; who defeated incumbent Billy Lerma; Dist. 2 councilmember Sylvia Campos; who defeated Mark Scott; at-large councilmember Jim Klein; who is replacing outgoing councilmember John Martinez, and Dist. 4 councilmember Dan Suckley; who is replacing outgoing council member Greg Smith, were present at Corpus Christi City Hall, alongside Mayor Paulette Guajardo, to officially begin their new roles.
Coast Guard helicopter rescues two Valley boaters in Laguna Madre
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two Rio Grande Valley boaters Monday as their boat began taking on water near Port Mansfield. The Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi received a report at 8 p.m. from a friend of the two boaters who 17-foot skiff was in trouble in the Laguna Madre. The […]
Widespread power outages impacting over 800 customers in the Coastal Bend
There are still ongoing power outages on the Island, but they are estimated to be restored by 1:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
Obesity treatments for children safer following latest study
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American Academy of Pediatrics shows 14.1 million U.S. children and teens live with obesity. Through the study the AAP found complex genetic, physiologic, socioeconomic, and environmental factors do not matter. This is the first comprehensive guide in 15 years looking at evidence-based recommendations for...
At least one dead after 18-wheeler, passenger car collide on SH-44
AGUA DULCE, Texas — A deadly crash has traffic snarled on SH-44 near the Nueces County and Jim Wells County line. The eastbound lanes of SH 44 are closed in the area, but eastbound traffic is being allowed to travel in a westbound lane, with officials directing traffic in the area. That leaves only one lane of travel open westbound.
McArdle Road, Staples Street water line fixed; road rebuild will take longer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The damaged water pipeline at the Staples Street and McArdle Road intersection is fixed, but road reconstruction will continue into next week, according to Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni. Corpus Christi Water COO Michael Murphy said the water-line damage was caused by a contractor...
Rise in egg prices impacting local bakers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the CDC over 57 million birds have been affected by the bird flu. This deadly virus has reduced egg production which has driven up prices. There have been more than 700 reported outbreaks of the bird flu among poultry. For small business owners...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 1