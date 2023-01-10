50cc engines in small and practical commuters may sound like the opposite of fun on two wheels. However, if you take that engine, and stuff it into a dual-sport or supermoto, you have yourself a recipe for a fun and rowdy machine—plus, one that's pretty approachable for beginners, too. This is exactly what Italian motorcycle manufacturer Beta had in mind when designing the RR 50, a bike which has just received a refresh for 2023.

11 HOURS AGO