Tork Updates Kratos R And Launches Premium Kratos X Variant

After much anticipation—six years' worth, in fact—Indian electric mobility brand Tork finally unleashed the Kratos in 2022. The electric naked bike just completed its rookie season but that isn’t stopping Tork from upgrading the platform in 2023. That means the new Kratos X premium variant replaces the previous base model while the Kratos R benefits from minor updates.
RideApart

Beta Rolls Out Updates To The Beginner-Friendly RR Motard 2T 50

50cc engines in small and practical commuters may sound like the opposite of fun on two wheels. However, if you take that engine, and stuff it into a dual-sport or supermoto, you have yourself a recipe for a fun and rowdy machine—plus, one that's pretty approachable for beginners, too. This is exactly what Italian motorcycle manufacturer Beta had in mind when designing the RR 50, a bike which has just received a refresh for 2023.
RideApart

Wunderlich Launches New Windscreen And Side Panel For BMW R 1250 GS

Whether you tend to ride in warmer climates or stick to the trail, lower windscreens promote additional airflow through your motorcycle’s cockpit. Tall shields commonly rely on height and width to displace air around the rider, suiting them for long-distance travel. Such touring-friendly accommodations aren’t necessary for all journeys, however, and Wunderlich has a viable solution for trail-sticking BMW R 1250 GS riders.
RideApart

QJ Motor Goes Neo-Retro With The New SRV 550 Roadster

In the multiple motorcycle shows and expos held across the world leading up to the 2023 model year, Chinese motorcycle brand QJ Motor made it incredibly clear that it means business in the international market. Under the same umbrella as Benelli, a Chinese-owned Italian brand that has been showing a lot of prowess lately, QJ Motor has been debuting new models left and right, with a good number of them expected to hit the market in 2023.
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
Ingram Atkinson

What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?

The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
ConsumerAffairs

Here are the used cars that provide the best value

Used car prices have begun to fall but they’re still higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic. So used car shoppers should consider how many miles they can expect from their purchase. Fortunately, researchers at iSeeCars.com have done the legwork on this one, analyzing how many more miles a 10-year-old...
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
Autoblog

Leaked 2024 Chevy Corvette E-Ray caught in real life

Earlier this month, images of the the 2024 Corvette E-Ray managed to slip through cracks in Chevrolet's online configurator. Embracing the leak, GM's engineers have now taken to testing the mid-engine hybrid in public without going to the trouble of disguising it. Was the leak strategic? Did they run out of Corvette-shaped camouflage? Did disgruntled test engineers stage a protest over camouflaging prototypes on frigid Michigan mornings? We'll never know, but here's the car.
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.

