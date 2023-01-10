ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

a-z-animals.com

Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record

Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix

Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in Tempe the next day and later died. Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger. A Scottsdale golf club and a Chandler Thai restaurant were hit with violations. Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix proposing new water-saving measures

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is proposing the first set of new rules and regulations designed to help the city save water in the midst of a record-setting drought, one of which includes stopping the city's geographic growth. Up to now, the city has focused primarily on education...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

As annual homeless count nears, federal report shows Arizona’s population has grown by 23%

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Experts say high inflation rates and a sharp increase in the cost of housing are just part of what’s pushing some Arizonans into homelessness. As the Maricopa Association of Governments plans the annual Point-in-Time Homeless Count for January, new numbers show the homeless community is growing in Arizona. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, our state’s homeless population grew by 23.4% from 2020 to 2022. Nationally it went up about 1%.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mid-70s Friday in the Valley with clouds throughout the week

It'll be sunny with a high around 73 in the Valley on Thursday and even warmer on Friday. First Alert Day issued on Sunday for rain in the Phoenix area. Royal Norman has the full forecast breakdown as rain is expected in the Valley and snow will hit the High Country.
ARIZONA STATE
Mohave Daily News

Bridge rehab project underway

NEEDLES — Motorists traveling State Route 95 between Arizona and Needles should plan for delays as the Colorado River Bridge Rehabilitation Project began its construction on the Needles Bridge began last week. The State Route 95 Needles Bridge was built in 1978. The purpose of this project is to...
NEEDLES, CA
AZFamily

Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix

Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreektribune.com

3 counties sue to block Queen Creek water deal

Three western Arizona counties last week filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for approving Queen Creek’s $21-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farms in Cibola. The counties of Mohave, LaPaz and Yuma also asked the court to stop the transfer until the bureau...
ARIZONA STATE

