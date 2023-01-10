PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Experts say high inflation rates and a sharp increase in the cost of housing are just part of what’s pushing some Arizonans into homelessness. As the Maricopa Association of Governments plans the annual Point-in-Time Homeless Count for January, new numbers show the homeless community is growing in Arizona. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, our state’s homeless population grew by 23.4% from 2020 to 2022. Nationally it went up about 1%.

