Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Arizona’s Coldest January on Record
Arizona’s climate is incredibly varied, ranging from the hot and dry deserts in the south to the cooler climates of the higher terrain of the Colorado Plateau in northeast Arizona. There are also mountain ranges that run from northwest to southeast, resulting in heavier precipitation and greater temperature variations.
'All groundwater is spoken for': New West Valley construction can no longer rely on groundwater after release of new report
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The middle of Arizona is turning grey. The brown desert landscape has been sprawling into a metropolitan expanse for decades, spreading outward in every direction from central Phoenix. The Valley welcomes a new resident every six minutes, and with them come new development. That spread may...
AZFamily
Maricopa County health inspector catches employee with cut finger cooking food
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
ABC 15 News
Insurance glitch leaves Valley man without insulin; policyholders told they're not covered
PHOENIX — A recent and routine trip to the pharmacy for Dan, a Valley resident, quickly took a turn for the worse. None of his prescriptions could be filled. "The pharmacist gave me back my card and said, 'you have no more insurance,'" Dan recalled. He's diabetic and takes...
12news.com
A life-sized teddy bear is running through Arizona. The visit is part of a much-larger project and message
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A life-size teddy bear running through Arizona named Bearsun is bringing awareness to mental health by running from New York City to Los Angeles. Jesse Larios, the man inside the giant character, began his journey on November 5th and since then has averaged running 40 miles a day.
AZFamily
Team Coverage: Deadly semi-truck wrecks close I-10 in Phoenix
Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in Tempe the next day and later died. Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger. A Scottsdale golf club and a Chandler Thai restaurant were hit with violations. Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids.
AZFamily
Community protesting Scottsdale city council's decision to cut off water
Evan Darzi, CEO and Cofounder of ElectraTect Inc, says the goal is that the breathalyzer will be portable, non-invasive, and easy to use. Anthime Gionet, known as “Baked Alaska” to his social media followers, was sentenced to two months of imprisonment for joining the mob’s attack on the capitol.
Phoenix proposing new water-saving measures
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is proposing the first set of new rules and regulations designed to help the city save water in the midst of a record-setting drought, one of which includes stopping the city's geographic growth. Up to now, the city has focused primarily on education...
AZFamily
Dirty Dining: Maricopa County worker found cooking food with cut finger
Cody Allan Smestad, 30, was carrying a rifle when he was shot by officers who were investigating a possible break-in at a Chandler home. Downtown Phoenix shooting suspect tied to sex assault of elderly woman, police say. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Kenneth Hearne, 37, was shot by officers in...
AZFamily
Phoenix hospital sets up triage tents as capacity remains high
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix hospital so packed that they’ve set up tents outside their emergency room. It’s leading many to question if they have enough space for patients in central Phoenix. A spokesperson for Dignity Health, which owns St. Joseph’s hospital, said in a statement that...
AZFamily
As annual homeless count nears, federal report shows Arizona’s population has grown by 23%
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Experts say high inflation rates and a sharp increase in the cost of housing are just part of what’s pushing some Arizonans into homelessness. As the Maricopa Association of Governments plans the annual Point-in-Time Homeless Count for January, new numbers show the homeless community is growing in Arizona. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, our state’s homeless population grew by 23.4% from 2020 to 2022. Nationally it went up about 1%.
AZFamily
Mid-70s Friday in the Valley with clouds throughout the week
It'll be sunny with a high around 73 in the Valley on Thursday and even warmer on Friday. First Alert Day issued on Sunday for rain in the Phoenix area. Royal Norman has the full forecast breakdown as rain is expected in the Valley and snow will hit the High Country.
Mohave Daily News
Bridge rehab project underway
NEEDLES — Motorists traveling State Route 95 between Arizona and Needles should plan for delays as the Colorado River Bridge Rehabilitation Project began its construction on the Needles Bridge began last week. The State Route 95 Needles Bridge was built in 1978. The purpose of this project is to...
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
This County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy In Arizona
Stacker determined which county has the shortest life expectancy in the state.
Gov. Hobbs: Water supply won't support planned development
A study conducted by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR) released on Monday concluded that the sub-basin is 4.4 million-acre feet short of water for future development.
AZFamily
Temperatures breach 70 degrees but go back down to high 50s plus rain
First Alert Day issued on Sunday for rain in the Phoenix area. Royal Norman has the full forecast breakdown as rain is expected in the Valley and snow will hit the High Country. Holiday weekend storm on its way to Arizona. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A warm-up is in...
AZFamily
Tents pitched outside emergency room of St. Joseph's hospital in Phoenix
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Experts seeing Phoenix homes staying on market for longer, selling for less. Updated: 2...
Arizona egg prices skyrocket
The price of eggs in Arizona continues to rise. The post Arizona egg prices skyrocket appeared first on KYMA.
queencreektribune.com
3 counties sue to block Queen Creek water deal
Three western Arizona counties last week filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation for approving Queen Creek’s $21-million purchase of Colorado River water from GSC Farms in Cibola. The counties of Mohave, LaPaz and Yuma also asked the court to stop the transfer until the bureau...
Comments / 0