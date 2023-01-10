Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 and PS4 Games for January 2023 Now Available
The first free PS5 and PS4 games that have come to PlayStation Plus to kick off 2023 have now become available to download. Last week, Sony finally announced the full slate of titles that would be landing on PS Plus Essential to begin the new year. And while some fans expected that PS Plus might get off to a slow start in 2023, the service is instead having one of its best months in a long, long time.
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
Polygon
PS Plus Extra’s January games include Back 4 Blood, Dragon Ball, and DMC
Left 4 Dead spiritual successor Back 4 Blood for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 leads the slate of games joining PlayStation Plus’ Extra tier of downloadable titles in January. It’s available beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17. Other games available to Extra-level subscribers on that day include Dragon Ball FighterZ for PS4 and Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition for PS5, Sony announced Wednesday.
This beloved indie is encouraging Neil Druckmann to try something "a little bit new" for Naughty Dog's next game
Inside and Elden Ring have got the Naughty Dog co-president thinking lately
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Games for January 2023 Revealed With a Catch
Xbox finally announced the list of Xbox Game Pass games for January 2023, though those announcements did come with a bit of catch this time. While people were very much looking forward to these reveals because of an atypical pattern for Xbox Game Pass over the past couple of weeks, the games themselves aren't ones that are wholly new. They'll be new to Xbox Game Pass, sure, but we already knew the three games in question were coming to the service, so it's not really much of a reveal at all.
ComicBook
Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet
The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.
One month after its release, one of our favorite games of 2022 is already $20 off
Get the best superhero game in the last 10 years at a surprising discount.
Digital Trends
PS5 and Xbox Series X need to show us what they’re capable of in 2023
True current-gen console exclusives have been few and far between this generation. Over two years in, even great games like Halo Infinite and God of War: Ragnarök are still shackled to the consoles that came before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. While they still look fantastic and benefit from better load times and DualSense gimmicks, there haven’t been enough exclusives to give this new console generation a true identity just yet.
Starfield is getting a 'deep dive' showcase, but not until after this month's Xbox/Bethesda livestream
Microsoft has confirmed that an Xbox/Bethesda 'Developer Direct' livestream showcase will take place on January 25.
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
hypebeast.com
NYXI Wizard Brings a Retro Look to the Nintendo Switch Controller
NYXI Gaming has launched a new controller reviving the look of the GameCube Wavebird. This controller, however, isn’t built for the GameCube of years past, but rather for today’s Nintendo Switch. A nostalgic blast to the past, gamers can achieve the retro look of their first controller —...
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for January 2023 announced
Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment just revealed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for January 2023. On Tuesday, January 17th, all featured games will be available. For the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium, Back 4 Blood, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Life is Strange, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Jett: The Far Shore, Omno, Erica, and Just Cause 4, are featured. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Premium Classics catalog includes Syphon Filter 3, Star Wars Demolition, and Hot Shots Golf 2.
Digital Trends
Avatar: Generations reemerges with new release window, preregistration
Free-to-play Avatar: The Last Airbender mobile RPG Avatar: Generations has reemerged under a new publisher, as the game now has an early 2023 release window and is available for pre-registration on Android. Avatar: Generations is a turned-based RPG like Marvel Strike Force or Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes that lets...
tryhardguides.com
Xbox and Bethesda announce huge Direct and standalone Starfield show
Xbox and Bethesda have officially revealed that a massive Developer Direct will premiere on January 25th, 2023, at 3 PM eastern time. According to a new tweet from Xbox, the direct will feature Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online:. A follow-up tweet from Bethesda explained that...
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
ComicBook
New Skull and Bones Release Date Coming "Very Soon"
Ubisoft's Skull and Bones suffered yet another delay this week, a delay which brings the grand total of the game's pushbacks to seven, it seems. That delay was both surprising and expected at the same time given how many times it's been delayed, but there's hope still for the game's release date. In a public statement shared on Thursday after news of the delay came from Ubisoft's latest financial report, Ubisoft said its community can expect info on a new release date and more hands-on tests "very soon."
ComicBook
Gears of War Remastered Collection Rumored to Still Be in the Works
A remastered collection of many of Xbox's previous Gears of War titles is said to still be in development. Over the past year, we've heard a number of different reports about such a Gears of War bundle existing, but these rumors never ended up resulting in an actual announcement from Xbox. And while fans were starting to lose hope about this collection ever coming about, it sounds like it's still in the cards.
IGN
Ubisoft to Reveal More Skull and Bones Gameplay This Week
A day after delaying Skull and Bones for the sixth time, Ubisoft has provided a small update on the upcoming pirate game. On Twitter, the Skull and Bones account shared some more information about the delay, and revealed that fans can expect to see new gameplay this week. The message read in part, "This extra time will help us in providing further polish and balancing to our game experience, following your feedback from previous tests."
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
hypebeast.com
'Stranger Things' Cast Expected To Receive Major Multi-Million Dollar Pay Raise for Final Season
With Netflix wrapping up the popular sci-fi series, Stranger Things, the cast is sure to receive a well-deserved pay day for being one of the most popular shows on the streamer. The show, created by the Duffer Brothers, previously announced that the fifth and final season will arrive in 2025 and that filming will likely proceed in early 2023.
Comments / 0