Erie County, PA

Leading scorers, swimming winners, more: Erie County Top Performers from Jan. 9-14

By Mike Copper, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

Boys basketball

Rylan Smith, Corry: His 21-point performance helped the Beavers defeat the Northwestern Wildcats 74-52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfd7X_0k9B15eU00

Andreas McCullum, Erie High: His game-high 24 points were part of the Royals' 76-58 victory at General McLane.

Logan Kibbe, Seneca: The Bobcats' sharpshooter recorded seven 3-pointers for the brunt of his 25-point performance during the team's 67-42 win over Iroquois.

Anthony Collins, Erie First Christian: His 23 points nearly matched the Eagles' margin of victory when they beat North East 64-40.

Bryce Drayer, Union City: He was good for 20 points when the Bears beat Youngsville 55-32.

Archie Murphey, Fairview: The Tigers defeated Northwestern 60-28 with the aid of his 13 points.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173601_0k9B15eU00

Kamden Kramer, McDowell: His team-high 19 points helped the Trojans top Harbor Creek 56-49.

Jake Sambuchino, Cathedral Prep: He scored 17 points when the Ramblers won 71-26 at Fort LeBoeuf.

Nate Edwards, Girard: He scored 10 of his 16 points during the fourth quarter of the YellowJackets' 64-52 win at Mercyhurst Prep.

Girls basketball

Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep: Her 21 points during the Ramblers' 64-23 victory over McDowell contributed to the rival Trojans' first loss this season.

Girls standings, schedule: 2022-23 District 10 girls basketball schedule, scores, standings

Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep: She scored 22 points when the Lakers beat Northwestern 57-37.

Samantha Zank, Harbor Creek: The Huskies beat Erie High 55-47 in part because of her 20 points.

Baylee Dernar, Seneca: The Bobcats routed Iroquois 56-18 with the aid of her 14 points.

Bre Heidt, Fairview: She recorded 15 points for the Tigers, who defeated the Fort LeBoeuf Bison 59-23.

More: Vote in GoErie.com's latest high school Athlete of the Week winter sports polls

Boys swimming

Cole Marshall, Harbor Creek: He anchored two victorious relays and also won the individual 100-yard breaststroke when the Huskies beat the rival Iroquois Braves 62-18.

Matthew Shollenberger, Fairview: He led off two first-place relays and also won the 200-yard individual medley during the Tigers' 126-44 victory vs. Girard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHW8i_0k9B15eU00

Evan Kemp, North East: The star of the Grapepickers won four times when they edged Corry 81-74.

Tanner Pike, Union City: He won the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and was part of the winning 200 free relay to help the Bears down General McLane 91-70.

Girls swimming

Rylee Vogt, Harbor Creek: She led off one first-place relay, anchored another and also won the 100-yard freestyle for the Huskies during their 91-68 defeat of Iroquois.

Abby Zablotny, Fairview: She won the 100-yard freestyle and anchored the Tigers' during two other relay wins when they defeated the rival Girard YellowJackets 140-39.

Marissa Bard, General McLane: The senior recorded a score of 162.05 points to win the diving event and qualify for districts as the Lancers beat Union City 146-36.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dMc5h_0k9B15eU00

Mackenzie Spence, Corry: She was a four-time victor for the Beavers when they won 87-66 against North East.

Inside the games: Jan. 9-14 high school basketball game stats; other winter sports results

Wrestling

Michael McGrath, North East: His pin in the 172-pound match was the last of three straight falls for the Grapepickers, which helped them beat Northwestern 49-22.

Chance Kimmy, General McLane: The 160-pounder recorded the fastest of the Lancers' falls (30 seconds) during their 72-3 rout of Harbor Creek.

Matt Eggleston, McDowell: His pin in the 172-pound match clinched the Trojans' 40-32 dual victory vs. Hickory.

Jaden Crockett, Cathedral Prep: His 26-second pin in the 160-pound match was the fastest of the Ramblers' pins during their 69-0 shutout of Erie High.

Girls bowling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDLv0_0k9B15eU00

Taylor Kretz, McDowell: Her 585 series helped the Trojans improve to 5-0 with a victory vs. Erie High at Rolling Meadow Lanes.

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @ ETNcopper.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Leading scorers, swimming winners, more: Erie County Top Performers from Jan. 9-14

