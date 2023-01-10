ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

AISD statement concerning fight at basketball game

By Angel Oliva
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Independent School District have released a statement concerning the fight that happened during a basketball game at Tascosa High School on Friday.

Brad Thiessen, the AISD Athletic Director, said that coaches and administrators quickly intervened and stopped the fight.

The district said it acted quickly to discipline the students involved in accordance with local policy and UIL guidelines.

