Read full article on original website
Related
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Reporter threatens legal action against Adam Schiff after Twitter Files bombshell
Reporter Paul Sperry is threatening legal action against Adam Schiff after theTwitter Files revealed Schiff's staff asked Twitter to ban Sperry from the platform.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Climb’ On HBO Max, A Reality Competition For Expert Rock Climbers
Jason Momoa and Chris Sharma, considered one of the best climbers of all time, are the executive producers of The Climb, a reality competition where ten expert climbers compete for a $100,000 prize. In each episode, we see Mamoa, Sharma, and co-host Meagan Martin — herself an expert climber and repeat American Ninja Warrior contestant — scout breathtaking locations for climbs. Then the contestants climb that particular location. THE CLIMB: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A shirtless Jason Momoa climbs a rock without a rope, over waves crashing on shore. Chris Sharma talks about when he met Jason and how...
‘Missing’ Star Storm Reid Talks the Screenlife Thriller Sequel and Her “Heartbreakingly Beautiful” Episode of ‘The Last of Us’
Missing star Storm Reid hasn’t slowed down since her starring role in Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time (2018), but it’s now all the more impressive when you consider that she’s also a full-time USC Trojan. Reid has been juggling a still-blossoming entertainment career with higher education since the fall of 2021, and she appreciates the chance to have a bit of normal in between her buzzy movie and TV sets. In Will Merrick and Nick Johnson’s Jan. 20 release Missing, the mostly standalone sequel to the John Cho-led Searching (2018), Reid plays June, a defiant teenager who’s raised by her...
NPR
Fame came early for Reggaeton star Nicky Jam, and he admits he wasn't ready for it
NICKY JAM: (Singing in Spanish). BROWN: Fame came early for Nicky Jam, and he admits he wasn't actually ready for it. So he took a step back from music - that is, until recently. NPR's Enrique Rivera reports. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YO NO SOY TU MARIDO") NICKY JAM: Yo, yo....
NPR
A Massachusetts woman got a Hollywood surprise during her morning coffee run
Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. A Massachusetts woman got an earlier-than-expected pick-me-up during her morning coffee run this week. Lisa Mackay pulled into a Dunkin' drive-through outside Boston to find movie star Ben Affleck behind the window dressed in the company's uniform. He handed Lisa her order. She was so nervous she doesn't remember much, but her post on social media has people speculating about a Super Bowl commercial. Perhaps America runs on celebrity. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
The joy and journey of learning to roller skate as an adult
NPR's Kia Miakka Natisse describes how and why roller skating allows skaters, young and old, to push their bodies to the limit. Here at NPR, we are leaning into the joy where we can with a series called I'm Really Into. Well, today, Invisibilia co-host Kia Miakka Natisse brings us her story of picking up a new hobby during the pandemic - roller skating.
NPR
Morning news brief
New York Republicans call for Rep. George Santos to resign. The U.S. aviation sector recovers after another challenging travel day. And, Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs announces layoffs. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Republicans in New York who know George Santos now describe him as a pathological liar. They say the new...
NPR
The public was slow to learn that Biden's lawyers returned old classified documents
November 2, that's when President Biden's lawyers say they discovered some old classified documents where they shouldn't be. But the White House didn't publicly disclose it until it blew up as a big news story. And even then, they weren't fully forthcoming about the extent of the problem. Now, it is a full-blown political headache for Biden. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith has more on the story.
NPR
The latest twist in the George Santos scandal
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says George Santos will remain in Congress despite the New York Republican's lies and deceptions before his election. McCarthy spoke about the Santos scandal today after a growing number of Republicans in New York, including the state GOP chairman, called for Santos to resign. NPR's Brian Mann has been following this. And, Brian, Santos told a number of lies about his resume, his family heritage over the course of his campaign. What did Speaker McCarthy have to say about that?
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
What do you need to know about the movie "Plane?" Well, there's a plane. Specifically, there's a plane that goes down when it's struck by lightning and ends up on the worst possible island. It's then up to a captain, played by Gerard Butler, and passengers to survive without the plane until they can get back to the plane. I'm Linda Holmes, and today we're talking about "Plane" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR. Joining me today is Ronald Young Jr. He's the host of the film and television review podcast "Leaving The Theater." Welcome back, Ronald.
NPR
'New records' and redundant language
Professional news writers are trained to economize their words. They do so as a sign of respect to the audience, as well as in the name of clarity. Why make people read more words than necessary?. And yet, when we speak, we often toss in extra and unnecessary words. (See...
NPR
Want to spend more time with family? Expand your definition of ... family
We often resolve to spend time with family. A.J. Jacobs may have found one solution: treat everyone like family. He says genealogy platforms have linked him to family trees with millions of cousins. About A.J. Jacobs. A.J. Jacobs is an author and journalist, best known for writing about his lifestyle...
Comments / 0