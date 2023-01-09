What do you need to know about the movie "Plane?" Well, there's a plane. Specifically, there's a plane that goes down when it's struck by lightning and ends up on the worst possible island. It's then up to a captain, played by Gerard Butler, and passengers to survive without the plane until they can get back to the plane. I'm Linda Holmes, and today we're talking about "Plane" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR. Joining me today is Ronald Young Jr. He's the host of the film and television review podcast "Leaving The Theater." Welcome back, Ronald.

