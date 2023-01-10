Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
Payroll processing business owner pleads guilty in check scheme that ripped off Cleveland-based KeyBank for $121 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The owner of a payroll-processing business admitted to orchestrating a yearslong check fraud scheme that caused several businesses, including Cleveland-based KeyBank, to lose some $150 million. Najeeb Khan, owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Cleveland to bank fraud and attempted tax...
Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man who killed passenger while leading East Cleveland police on chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing for the driver who led East Cleveland police on a chase that ended ended in a crash which killed his passenger, was continued for the second time Thursday. Ryan Clemmons was also convicted on three additional drug possession and trafficking cases. The chase happened in...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County grand jury indicts 6 in connection to child exploitation investigations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said six people are facing charges in connection to separate incidents of child exploitation. According to Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley, a county grand jury returned indictments against the following individuals this week:. Abijah Cummings-Byrd, 20, of Parma. charged with...
Parma woman accused of animal abuse pleads to revised charge
Jennifer Gaudreau had been charged with a misdemeanor count of abuse of animals.
Euclid man pleads guilty to slaying of 65-year-old Lake County resident
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Euclid man accused of killing a Painesville resident who was a longtime business owner in Ashtabula County pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of aggravated murder. Demarco Jones, 20, had a $2 million bond revoked after he entered the plea in Lake County Common Pleas...
cleveland19.com
DEA seized more than double the amount of fentanyl last year than in 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The DEA reported it seized enough of the powerful, synthetic opioid fentanyl in 2022 to kill every American. The agency calls it the “deadliest drug threat” facing our country. DEA agents took more than 379 million potentially deadly doses of fentanyl off the streets...
Florida woman reports murder from decades past: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A Florida woman reported Jan. 6 that she had witnessed a murder decades ago and wanted to speak with a detective. She then told detectives that she may not have proof of a murder, but wanted them to investigate her stepfather, whom she said mistreated her and may have murdered somebody.
Cleveland man charged in Bath Township armory smash-and-grab used stolen Kias, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland man is accused of being part of a group that used stolen Kias to carryout a smash-and-grab burglary at a gun dealer in Bath Township. Zaveeyon Teasley, 19, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with theft of firearms from a licensed gun dealer.
huroninsider.com
Man charged with felonies for allegedly attempting to cash bad check
SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union branch on Hayes Avenue. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the bank on Monday afternoon...
Beagles on the mend; Lakewood man pleads guilty to animal cruelty: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Weeks after police rescued 41 beagles living in squalor at a Waterbury Road residence, the Lakewood homeowner has pleaded guilty to cruelty to animals. Ernest R. Lazor, 71, also surrendered the dogs, which are currently on the mend. “I’m in my 31st year, and this is the...
WFMJ.com
Niles osteopath faces 52 federal charges of health care fraud and drug law violations
An osteopathic doctor whose Niles office was raided by the FBI nearly a year ago faces 52 charges accusing him of health care fraud and violating federal laws regulating the dispensing of and distribution of controlled substances. Sutton’s Internal and Physical Medicine Clinic at 1250 Youngstown Warren Road was closed...
Garfield Heights security guard’s death sentence appealed before Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The death sentence of a Garfield Heights armed security guard convicted of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s two children should be vacated because the jury wasn’t given complete instructions about conviction options, an attorney for the man argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Cleveland demands special police officers to give up their firearms while protecting the city’s utility plants
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The union that represents officers who protect Cleveland’s utility plants is fighting the city’s attempt to prevent the workers from carrying weapons. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is taking the city to arbitration Tuesday to allow the employees to holster guns while working at the water treatment and electrical facilities, which serve 1.6 million people in Cuyahoga County. The union says it is too dangerous for the special police officers to work without weapons.
Teen arrested in Parma after shooting, crash during a sale gone wrong
PARMA, Ohio – Parma police arrested a teenage boy Thursday and accused him of firing shots while trying to purchase Apple AirPods. Police responded to 5450 Broadview Road for a report of a traffic accident involving a gun at about 12:30 p.m. The teenager was in the backseat of...
cleveland19.com
Painesville police arrest man for attacking 2 women
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly attacking two women in Painesville. The attacks happened on Monday, Jan. 9 on Richmond Street. Painesville police said the first victim was attacked inside her car just before 2 p.m. The suspect then exited her...
WKYC
U.S. Marshals Service launches fugitive safe surrender hotline in Cuyahoga County
CLEVELAND — The U.S. Marshals Service is teaming up with the United Pastors in Mission to launch the Fugitive Safe Surrender Hotline. The hotline will serve as a peaceful surrender for persons with active felony warrants in Cuyahoga County. It's an extension of the highly successful Fugitive Safe Surrender program, which started in Cleveland back in 2005.
cleveland19.com
Man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, was convicted of the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident. Nevius stabbed the on-duty captain...
