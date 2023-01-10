ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Wanted: Woman who used razor blade in attack is on the run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a woman who pleaded guilty to using a razor bade in an attack in 2019. After pleading guilty Natika Morgan, who also goes by the name Tamika Thompson, was sentenced to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Payroll processing business owner pleads guilty in check scheme that ripped off Cleveland-based KeyBank for $121 million

CLEVELAND, Ohio— The owner of a payroll-processing business admitted to orchestrating a yearslong check fraud scheme that caused several businesses, including Cleveland-based KeyBank, to lose some $150 million. Najeeb Khan, owner of Interlogic Outsourcing Inc., pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Cleveland to bank fraud and attempted tax...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Three Cleveland men charged with rape in two-day span

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Three men from different corners of the city were charged this week in Cleveland Municipal Court with rape. Two alleged victims were minors. On Tuesday, police charged Isaiah Black, 32, with raping a 30-year-old woman on Monday in the Broadway – Slavic Village neighborhood. Black...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland area police officers charged in separate cases, both accused of injuring people in handcuffs

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two police officers face misdemeanor charges that accuse them of assaulting people in handcuffs during arrests. One incident involves a 17-year-old boy. Cleveland city prosecutors on Thursday charged officers Kevin Warnock, 46, and Dennis Meehan, 30, with assault and dereliction of duty. Meehan is also charged with a second count of assault and one count of unlawful restraint.
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Man charged with felonies for allegedly attempting to cash bad check

SANDUSKY – A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly attempted to cash a fraudulent check at the VacationLand Federal Credit Union branch on Hayes Avenue. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, officers responded to the bank on Monday afternoon...
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland demands special police officers to give up their firearms while protecting the city’s utility plants

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The union that represents officers who protect Cleveland’s utility plants is fighting the city’s attempt to prevent the workers from carrying weapons. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is taking the city to arbitration Tuesday to allow the employees to holster guns while working at the water treatment and electrical facilities, which serve 1.6 million people in Cuyahoga County. The union says it is too dangerous for the special police officers to work without weapons.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Painesville police arrest man for attacking 2 women

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was arrested earlier this week for allegedly attacking two women in Painesville. The attacks happened on Monday, Jan. 9 on Richmond Street. Painesville police said the first victim was attacked inside her car just before 2 p.m. The suspect then exited her...
PAINESVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 pleaded guilty in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, was convicted of the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping after an accident. Nevius stabbed the on-duty captain...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

