MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re an artist and want a chance to show off your style–a new opportunity awaits you!. The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) in cooperation with local artist Erin Hawkins is hosting an open call to artists to help give MTA bus shelters a brand new splash of color. The contest was made possible thanks to a donation by the Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation of Central Georgia and is being done in hopes to boost tourism. Jami Gaudet is the public information officer for the MTA, she spoke on what qualifications they’re looking for when it comes to finding an artist.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO