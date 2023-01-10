ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Mercer college of education students gearing up for 'Bears in Bibb' tour

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer Freshman, Sophomore, and Juniors are hitting the road for an educational field trip. Students from the University's Holistic Child and Secondary Education programs are touring Bibb County Schools Thursday. During the tour, students will participate in a panel discussion and enjoy lunch at Hutchings College...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

MTA opens contest for artists to help decorate bus shelters

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re an artist and want a chance to show off your style–a new opportunity awaits you!. The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) in cooperation with local artist Erin Hawkins is hosting an open call to artists to help give MTA bus shelters a brand new splash of color. The contest was made possible thanks to a donation by the Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation of Central Georgia and is being done in hopes to boost tourism. Jami Gaudet is the public information officer for the MTA, she spoke on what qualifications they’re looking for when it comes to finding an artist.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

Warner Robins appoints new interim police chief

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins appointed a new interim police chief on Tuesday as a way to fill the gap until a permanent chief of police is selected. Roy Whitehead has served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, and though he recently retired from the city of Snellville, he’s looking to serve in a new district after being called on by Warner Robins City Council and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
wgxa.tv

WGXA viewer donates kidney to Civil Rights pioneer

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Charlotte Johnson, of Warner Robins, enjoys spending time doing online research. One night just more than a year ago, her research had nothing to do with Dr. Shirley Reese nor her experience as a Leesburg Stockade Survivor. But somehow, she came across WGXA's feature story posted online detailing Reese's experience during the Civil Rights era which led to her need for a kidney donor.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy