wgxa.tv
Mercer college of education students gearing up for 'Bears in Bibb' tour
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mercer Freshman, Sophomore, and Juniors are hitting the road for an educational field trip. Students from the University's Holistic Child and Secondary Education programs are touring Bibb County Schools Thursday. During the tour, students will participate in a panel discussion and enjoy lunch at Hutchings College...
My Teacher is Tops: Mrs. Ambrielle Smith at Southfield Elementary School
MACON, Ga. — Ambrielle Smith has been teaching at Southfield Elementary School for almost 5 years. During her first three years at the school she taught first grade. Now, she's molding third grade superheroes. On Monday, January 9, she tied the knot and became Mrs. Smith-Samuel. She's a top...
LIST: Afternoon activities canceled and early dismissals because of severe weather in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Severe storms are on the way to many Central Georgia counties. In light of this, many school systems in the area our releasing early or canceling after school programs. This is a list of the ones we know of so far. 13WMAZ will continue to update...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District cancels afterschool activities ahead of severe weather
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Afterschool programs and activities in Bibb County are canceled for Thursday. A Facebook post from the Bibb County School District states that the decision was made in an "abundance of caution" for the potential severe weather expected this afternoon. The District asks that parents pick up...
'So nice': Hawkinsville parents optimistic about brand new K-12 school building
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Pulaski County students are beginning a new semester in a brand-new school. For those that have been inside the new K-12 building, they say it’s a sight to be seen. "Oh, it’s big, because I got lost when I went in there. I ain't know...
List: 2023 MLK Day events in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is just around the corner, and several Central Georgia places are gearing up to hold events to celebrate the holiday. 13WMAZ has put together a list of events happening around the Central Georgia area:. 1. Annual MLK Day Party hosted by...
Warner Robins' Genesis Joy House to provide free diapers in annual drive
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Genesis Joy House Homeless Shelter is commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day by serving others. They're planning to hand out free baby diapers as part of their second annual Diaper Drive. The Genesis Joy House is a nonprofit committed to ending chronic homelessness among...
'Prices were relatively lower here': Central Georgians reflect on gas prices after tax suspension ends
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — If you were driving around Wednesday, you may have noticed gas prices are rising, and there's more to come. The governor's order suspending Georgia's gas tax expired at midnight Wednesday. Prices jumped 7 cents since Tuesday. According to AAA, Twiggs, Pulaski, and Hancock counties may...
41nbc.com
MTA opens contest for artists to help decorate bus shelters
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – If you’re an artist and want a chance to show off your style–a new opportunity awaits you!. The Macon Transit Authority (MTA) in cooperation with local artist Erin Hawkins is hosting an open call to artists to help give MTA bus shelters a brand new splash of color. The contest was made possible thanks to a donation by the Knight Foundation and Peyton Anderson Foundation of Central Georgia and is being done in hopes to boost tourism. Jami Gaudet is the public information officer for the MTA, she spoke on what qualifications they’re looking for when it comes to finding an artist.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb P&Z grants demolition of historic Macon and a new gun range
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Commissioners of Macon Bibb Planning and Zoning voting unanimously today. All voting in favor of demolishing the 1948 Downtown Macon Historic building - Blair's Furniture Store - and rebuilding it into 95 luxury apartments. Commissioners had nothing but love to see what the building's potential could...
Americus, January 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Americus. The Terrell County High School basketball team will have a game with Sumter County High School on January 11, 2023, 18:30:01. The Terrell County High School basketball team will have a game with Sumter County High School on January 11, 2023, 18:30:01.
School of the Week: Fort Valley Middle School
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The holidays are over, and schools are back in session as the new year kicks off. This week we are heading to Fort Valley to celebrate the accomplishment of not just 1, but several students. "I had to do some research to fully get into...
Middle Georgia State opens newly-renovated nursing facility in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — If you want to be a nurse, and live in or around Dublin, you're in luck. Middle Georgia State University has a brand new nursing facility, and it just opened Friday in the Emerald City. Imagine walking into a college nursing classroom and having a lifelike,...
41nbc.com
Warner Robins appoints new interim police chief
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins appointed a new interim police chief on Tuesday as a way to fill the gap until a permanent chief of police is selected. Roy Whitehead has served in law enforcement for more than 50 years, and though he recently retired from the city of Snellville, he’s looking to serve in a new district after being called on by Warner Robins City Council and Mayor LaRhonda Patrick.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 1/11/12
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts. 57-year-old Algie Bryant faces several charges.
WATCH LIVE: Severe Weather Coverage (Jan. 12)
MACON, Ga. — 13WMAZ is online with extended severe weather coverage due to storms in the area.
'Georgia on my Mind' art exhibit at the 567 Center a highlight of Macon's First Friday of 2023
MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon came out to celebrate the First Friday of the new year!. The 567 Center for Renewal opened a new exhibit with work by Claudia Hartley. The paintings were a part of the "Georgia on My Mind" exhibit. Some folks even found a resemblance in...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
Red Cross urges Central Georgians to donate blood for chance at Super Bowl tickets
MACON, Ga. — January marks National Blood Donor Month. Wednesday, 13WMAZ headed to a blood drive on Lakeside Commons Drive in Bibb County. The American Red Cross is partnering with Peyton Manning and the NFL to enter donors for a chance to win tickets to this year's Super Bowl.
wgxa.tv
WGXA viewer donates kidney to Civil Rights pioneer
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. - Charlotte Johnson, of Warner Robins, enjoys spending time doing online research. One night just more than a year ago, her research had nothing to do with Dr. Shirley Reese nor her experience as a Leesburg Stockade Survivor. But somehow, she came across WGXA's feature story posted online detailing Reese's experience during the Civil Rights era which led to her need for a kidney donor.
