Brickus scores 25, La Salle defeats UMass 78-77

AMHERST, Mass. (AP)Jhamir Brickus had 25 points and La Salle beat UMass 78-77 on Wednesday night. The Explorers led 77-70 with 4:33 remaining and their only point down the stretch came on a free throw with for a 78-75 lead with 2:22 to go. Brickus also had six rebounds and...
