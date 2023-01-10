Read full article on original website
Eastern plains road looks more like mountain highway
STERLING, Colo. — The snow totals were not very impressive in the Denver metro area Wednesday, but parts of the eastern plains got another three to five inches. And the ground in some of the northeast counties has had a layer of white for nearly a month now. Highway...
Colorado scorekeeper celebrates 50-year career
KEENESBURG, Colo. — They've never scored without her. Since the inception of the Weld Central high school girls basketball team, JoAnn Eisenman has been front and center. The scorekeeper has been tallying every point since the 1972-73 inaugural season. This year, after 50 seasons, Eisenman is retiring. With 52...
