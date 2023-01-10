The Pittsburgh Penguins were hosting the New York Rangers in a game before Christmas. Pens winger Jason Zucker shot a puck wide of the net. Like a basketball player crashing the glass for a rebound after a missed jumper, Zucker zipped beneath the goal line to track down the loose puck himself before anyone else could get to it. That extended a shift in the offensive end, which eventually led to a Rangers penalty, which eventually led to a Pens power-play goal.

