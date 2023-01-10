Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Teens Tell Police Shooting Death Of Cheyenne High Schooler Was Accidental
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two Cheyenne teens implicated in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl appeared Thursday in Cheyenne Circuit Court to hear the charges against them. Tirso Munguia, 19, faces one count of involuntary manslaughter following reported admissions that he was handling the...
svinews.com
Teen girl dies, two teen boys arrested in Cheyenne shooting
CHEYENNE (WNE) — The victim in Monday night’s shooting near Frontier Mall has been identified as a 17-year-old female Triumph High School student, and two local teens have been arrested in connection with her death. At approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Cheyenne police officers were dispatched to a report...
cowboystatedaily.com
High School Student Dead After Shooting In Cheyenne; Two Suspects Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Cheyenne Police Department on Tuesday morning announced that two suspects are in custody following a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl Monday night. In a statement released by police, the Triumph High School student was shot and killed Monday night...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Arrest Person of Interest in Shooting
Police say Nicholson has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police have identified 18-year-old Cheyenne resident Cody Nicholson (pictured above) as a person of interest in the shooting. Police say Nicholson was last seen wearing a gray and black sweatshirt and black pants.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (1/10/23–1/11/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash on Icy Wyoming Road
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on collision that left one driver dead and another injured. The crash happened around 4:51 p.m. yesterday, Jan. 11, at milepost 87.7 on Wyoming 789 between Lander and Hudson. According to a fatality crash summary, 65-year-old Wyoming resident Cassaundra Vanvleet was driving north...
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD: Due to weather, drivers in crashes without injury should exchange info, report online
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne police announced Wednesday that due to a high number of vehicle accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the agency is currently on accident alert. “This means if you’re involved in a non-injury, non-alcohol/drug-related crash, please exchange information and report online,” the agency said.
KEVN
Wyoming inmate dead in prison
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wyoming inmate Philip Nelson Taylor died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Taylor was convicted of first-degree murder in Laramie County, Wyo., and was incarcerated at the Wyoming Correctional Institution in Torrington, Wyo. Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
oilcity.news
Natrona County led state in total crashes in 2022, state data shows
CASPER, Wyo. — In reminding the public to drive safe, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office shared state crash data that showed Natrona County led the state in total number of crashes. There were 2,083 crashes in Natrona County in 2022, according to the data shared. Laramie County led...
If You Hit a Deer in Wyoming, Can You Legally Take the Antlers?
So apparently this is a famous question being asked. I mean, I got curious myself. If I do accidentally hit a deer while driving down to Fort Collins on 287, can I take the antlers? I have a friend who loves them, so it would be a great gift, no?
wyomingnewsnow.tv
School District Mourns Loss of Student
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Following the loss of a 17-year-old girl that was killed in a shooting last night. This morning Laramie County School District 1 released a letter sent to the parents of a student at Triumph High School, concerning the death of a student. Dear Triumph...
UPDATE: I-80 Between Laramie and Cheyenne to Remain Closed Overnight
As of 9:27 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Jan. 12. As of 8:56 p.m., the estimated opening time is between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Jan. 12. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne due to winter conditions and crashes.
oilcity.news
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. Other closures include US 20 and US 26 between Casper and Shoshoni...
cowboystatedaily.com
Tree-Killing Squirrels To Blame For Removal Of 100-Year-Old Cottonwoods From Cheyenne Park
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Over the next couple of weeks, Cheyenne’s Holliday Park will look a little more thinned out as crews remove 24 large cottonwood trees from the park that are about a century old. And while the trees are approaching the end...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: I Went To The DMV In Cheyenne And It Wasn’t Horrible
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I recently visited the Department of Motor Vehicles building here in Cheyenne. It’s now up at the old rest area near the Flying J truck stop and that wrong-way monstrosity of a freeway overpass at exit 7. The DMV is affiliated with neither of those things.
oilcity.news
University of Wyoming to offer private pesticide applicator programs throughout the state
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Extension has announced that they will be offering private pesticide applicator education programs across the state from late January through March. These four-hour educational sessions provide an overview of certification requirements for private applicators, pertinent laws and regulations, pesticide safety and handling,...
Eastbound I-80 Near Laramie Blocked Due to Multiple Crashes
Multiple crashes near Laramie have blocked all lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 at milepost 327, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT says drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to call 511 or go to wyoroad.info for the latest road conditions and closure...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCSD 1 Student of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - School: Triumph High School. Parents’/Guardians’ names: Butch Siler and Paula Siler. Kearra “Arlo” Siler, who is an 11th grade student at Triumph High School, was selected as Laramie County School District 1′s Student of the Week for the week of Jan. 16.
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s 67th Legislative Session gets underway in Cheyenne on Tuesday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The 67th Wyoming State Legislature kicked off on Tuesday at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne. The joint session with Governor Gordon’s State of the State address is today.
oilcity.news
Obituaries: Wynia; Chatwell; VanNorman
Melvin John Wynia: July 31, 1931 – December 29, 2022. Melvin John Wynia, 91, of Kersey, Colorado, passed away Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home. He was born July 31, 1931, in Hot Springs, South Dakota to Lena Margaret and John Wynia. After high school, Melvin participated in...
Comments / 0