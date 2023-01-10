Read full article on original website
NME
Miley Cyrus announces eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’
Miley Cyrus has announced her eighth studio album, ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – check out the official trailer below. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ is due to arrive on March 10 via Columbia – you can pre-order/pre-save it here. Miley Cyrus: her best...
The FADER
Jai Paul is playing his first-ever live show at Coachella 2023
Today’s announcement of the Coachella 2023 lineup came with some fairly stunning news: Jai Paul will be performing at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California for both weekends of the long-running festival, once on April 16 and again on April 23. The performance will be the elusive electronic producer’s first public performance ever.
NME
Iggy Azalea promises new music and “scandalous shit”
Iggy Azalea has revealed that she has new music in the pipeline for 2023, marking her first new material in nearly two years. On Tuesday (January 10), a Twitter user with the handle @M0NSTERKITTEN sent a tweet to the Australian-born rapper asking: “so… when will we have new music?” A day later, Azalea responded to the tweet, noting that new music will be arriving in “summer” but also that “scandalous shit” will be revealed this coming Friday. View the tweet below:
Beyoncé And Britney Spears’ Visual Collab Reportedly Scrapped As “CUFF IT” Climbs ‘Billboard’ Charts
Beyoncé and Britney Spears were reportedly set to collaborate in a new music video that has since been shelved, according to Page Six. There’s no word on why the partnership didn’t come to fruition, but it would’ve been refreshing to see the singers reunite. The respective icons have previously worked together in the early 2000s for a Pepsi commercial, singing Queen’s hit single, “We Will Rock You.” Additionally, the news of this visual is the first since Bey issued the teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL” from her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. In spite of the album not having any full music videos...
Complex
Naomi Osaka and Cordae Are Expecting First Child Together
In a post shared on Instagram, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced that she’s pregnant with her first child. “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023,” wrote the 25-year-old alongside a photo that shows an ultrasound screen. The post also included a longer statement, in both English and Japanese. While she didn’t confirm the identity of the father in the post, Complex has confirmed that it’s with her longtime boyfriend Cordae.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
'Glass Onion' star Jessica Henwick says she has 'nightmares' after accidentally breaking a glass sculpture while filming
Director Rian Johnson told Entertainment Weekly that they caught Henwick's real reaction to dropping the glass wheel and used it in the film's climax.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
Resurfaced TikTok Of Taylor Swift Getting Interviewed By Ellen DeGeneres Is So Uncomfortable, And Even Emily Ratajkowski Commented
After a TikTok of Taylor Swift getting interviewed by Ellen DeGeneres resurfaced, Emily Ratajkowski is among those commenting on how uncomfortable it is.
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
seventeen.com
Zendaya Breaks Silence on Golden Globes Win After Skipping Ceremony: ’I'm Honestly at a Loss for Words’
Zendaya wasn't at the Golden Globes tonight, but she still hit a career milestone at the ceremony, winning her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Drama Series. When she was announced as the winner for her work in Euphoria as Rue, the presenters explained she couldn't attend because she was working.
Demi Lovato poster banned by advertising regulator for being offensive to Christians
Britain's Advertising Standards Authority has banned a poster promoting Demi Lovato's most recent album for being "likely to cause serious offence to Christians."
Behemoth’s Nergal Slams Majority of New Metal Albums for Sounding ‘Robotic’
On top of his music, Behemoth bandleader Adam "Nergal" Darski is known to metalheads for freely speaking his mind on a wide variety of topics, including the very business of metal — just two months ago, he warned metal musicians against starting new bands. "Do you really want to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
Billie Eilish Shows Us What Goth Style Looks Like in 2023
Billie Eilish is committed to keeping the goth-girl trend alive. With her raven locks and penchant for an all-black look, the star remains captivated by the moody glamour that dominated red carpets and runways last year, championed by Lizzo, Kate Moss, and Bella Hadid at the Met Gala, and boho queen Sienna Miller while out and about in London.
Brad Pitt Debuts a New Heartthrob Haircut at the Golden Globes
A pre-event haircut is something of a standard, particularly if there’s a red carpet involved. But when Brad Pitt carries off said standard trim, the world tends to take note. The actor stepped out at the 2023 Golden Globes with a jaunty haircut that helped reassert his status as—well, that guy. After more than a year of rocking slightly overgrown blonde lengths designed to be casually combed back, Pitt marked his red carpet kickoff with a closer-cropped cut worthy of recognition.
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Obnoxious Response To Hailey Bieber Wearing A ‘Nepo Baby’ Shirt
The two women, who have benefited from nepotism, may want to take a page out of Allison Williams’s book of acknowledging privilege.
thesource.com
Queen Naija Confronts Lil Meech in New Video “Let’s Talk About It”
Today, multi-platinum songstress Queen Naija kicks off the new year with “Let’s Talk About It,” a slow-burning but unstoppable new single that calls out all the self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world. Accompanied by a cinematic video that finds Queen taking back her power, “Let’s Talk About It” arrives around the Detroit-bred artist’s milestone fifth anniversary of her breakthrough hit “Medicine” (a double-platinum smash that premiered on New Year’s Day in 2018 and immediately set her meteoric rise in motion).
Anna Kendrick Reveals She Created Embryos With a Toxic Former Partner Before Their Split: ‘I Truly Dismantled My Life’
Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock Getting candid. Anna Kendrick reflected on a past romance — and revealed the former couple took a serious step before their split. "I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes my husband. We had embryos together, this was my person,'" the actress, 37, explained to […]
Taylor Swift Sold Limited-Edition Digital Downloads of ‘Midnights’ for 12 Hours
Swifties moved swiftly on Jan. 5 when Taylor Swift started a 12-hour sale of four limited-edition exclusive digital copies of her recently released tenth album, Midnights, featuring different cover art and behind-the-song material. Digital versions featured bonus material on Midnights tracks “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero,” “Mastermind,” and “Karma.” Matching the cover art...
