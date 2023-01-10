The Indianapolis Colts had a rough season this year as the team finished the year with just a 4-12-1 record, firing head coach Frank Reich and making the controversial decision to replace him with former player Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. The team had lots of issues, but it particularly struggled at the quarterback position this year, making multiple changes at starting quarterback, none of which seemed to work. And it looks like the team is ready to make a major move to bolster that position in the upcoming NFL Draft.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO