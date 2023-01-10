Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy
Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
Colts open to trading up for QB; Jeff Saturday in play to stay
Chris Ballard confirmed November reports he did not back Jim Irsay‘s decision to hire Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach, but the six-year Colts GM also said Tuesday (via SI.com’s Albert Breer, on Twitter) that Saturday will be a candidate to stay on as the team’s full-time hire.
Colts Add Bright, Young DC to Head Coach Search
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly requested to interview Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coaching vacancy.
Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands
The Indianapolis Colts lost seven straight games under Jeff Saturday to close out their 2022 season, but they insist they have not ruled out bringing the head coach back next year. Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday is a candidate for the full-time head coach job. Ballard said he felt... The post Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Bubba Ventrone
The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a familiar face in Bubba Ventrone be the man for the job?
Colts’ Chris Ballard after 4-12-1: ‘I failed’
Chris Ballard walked into the media room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Tuesday morning and made it clear where the buck stopped.
5 Takeaways From Colts GM Chris Ballard’s End-of-Season Presser
Chris Ballard discussed many topics in his yearly end-of-season press conference, including evaluating himself, the state of the Indianapolis Colts, the head coaching search, and more.
NFL world reacts to Colts insane NFL Draft plan
The Indianapolis Colts had a rough season this year as the team finished the year with just a 4-12-1 record, firing head coach Frank Reich and making the controversial decision to replace him with former player Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. The team had lots of issues, but it particularly struggled at the quarterback position this year, making multiple changes at starting quarterback, none of which seemed to work. And it looks like the team is ready to make a major move to bolster that position in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Colts complete head coach interview with Ejiro Evero
The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coach vacancy, the team announced Thursday. This is simply just a confirmation of the report that Evero was interviewing Thursday. He’s the second candidate to complete an interview for the vacated role, along with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11).
Former Colts HC Is Interviewing For A New Lead Role
Reich began his tenure with the Colts in 2018, achieving various amounts of success before getting fired earlier this year after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Before working with the Colts, Reich won a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and has a storied history of a winning mentality.
AFC Notes: Jeff Saturday, Colts, DeAndre Hopkins, Jaguars, Texans, Titans
Despite a 1-7 record that had the Colts playing like one of the worst teams in football by the end of the season, interim HC Jeff Saturday still wants the full-time head coaching job. He spent his end-of-season presser lobbying for his case. “The way I do things is not...
Chiefs coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed with Indy, Colts owner Jim Irsay says
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s continued search for a head coaching job kicks off this year with Indianapolis Colts.
