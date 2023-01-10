ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Indianapolis Colts GM addresses question of Jim Harbaugh's candidacy for HC vacancy

Reporters asked a question about Jim Harbaugh once again. It had to do with another NFL head coach opening. The Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams this offseason that will be looking for a head coach. Colts GM Chris Ballard was asked if Harbaugh is one of the candidates for the position, and he declined to comment on who the team is specifically targeting.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands

The Indianapolis Colts lost seven straight games under Jeff Saturday to close out their 2022 season, but they insist they have not ruled out bringing the head coach back next year. Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters on Tuesday that Saturday is a candidate for the full-time head coach job. Ballard said he felt... The post Colts GM reveals where Jeff Saturday stands appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Colts insane NFL Draft plan

The Indianapolis Colts had a rough season this year as the team finished the year with just a 4-12-1 record, firing head coach Frank Reich and making the controversial decision to replace him with former player Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach. The team had lots of issues, but it particularly struggled at the quarterback position this year, making multiple changes at starting quarterback, none of which seemed to work. And it looks like the team is ready to make a major move to bolster that position in the upcoming NFL Draft.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts complete head coach interview with Ejiro Evero

The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coach vacancy, the team announced Thursday. This is simply just a confirmation of the report that Evero was interviewing Thursday. He’s the second candidate to complete an interview for the vacated role, along with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Former Colts HC Is Interviewing For A New Lead Role

Reich began his tenure with the Colts in 2018, achieving various amounts of success before getting fired earlier this year after a 3-5-1 start to the season. Before working with the Colts, Reich won a Super Bowl as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 and has a storied history of a winning mentality.
CHARLOTTE, NC

