Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
WMAZ
Kirby Smart's wife Mary Beth soaks up second Dawgs national championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, called it "very surreal" on Monday night as Georgia secured a second straight national championship. 11Alive's Maria Martin spoke with Mary Beth Smart after the game on the field at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. A proud Bulldog herself who was captain of the women's basketball team when she was at school, Mary Beth basked in the amazing heights Kirby's now led Dawg nation to.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Hits the Portal After National Title
The offseason is officially underway for Georgia football. The Bulldogs have concluded the year and now focus on roster construction for the 2023 season. Dawgs Daily has fans covered with all the latest portal entries and NFL Draft declarations. The portal window is from December 5 until January ...
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
Nick Saban has never been more confused than seeing Pat McAfee on GameDay (Video)
The expression on Nick Saban’s face while watching Pat McAfee make his pick on College GameDay was filled with confusion and awe. Nick Saban wasn’t ready for Pat McAfee. While college football fans have, perhaps, gotten used to McAfee’s unique energy on College GameDay this season, Alabama’s head coach has had other focuses on Saturday mornings.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees
Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Look: Ohio State Coach's Reaction To Title Game Goes Viral
Everyone knows how bad Monday night's National Championship Game was, including Ohio State wide receiver coach Brian Hartline. Hartline posted a GIF on Twitter of him pretending to drink bleach because he knows the Buckeyes were inches away from taking down the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. He likely ...
Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change. Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith. Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
Football World Reacts To Pentatonix's National Anthem Performance
Pentatonix, an acappella pop group based out of Arlington, Texas, set the tone for tonight's national championship between the TCU Horned Frogs and Georgia Bulldogs. It was no small feat for the young musicians performing the national anthem with the country watching, but their rendition drew ...
Bronny James Has Reportedly Received Offers From 9 College Teams
9 college teams are in pursuit of Bronny James.
Clemson transfer commits to new home
A former Clemson defender has found a new college home. Etinosa Reuben is staying in the ACC, as the former Tiger defensive tackle announced on Tuesday that he has committed to transfer to Georgia Tech. Reuben (...)
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State
Alabama's Nick Saban graced the "College GameDay" desk for Monday night's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. And while several moments stood out to fans, one comment in particular caught the football world's attention; with Saban telling ESPN's crew that Georgia's hit on Ohio State ...
Look: Sonny Dykes Getting Crushed For His Controversial Decision
The TCU Horned Frogs didn't get off to a hot start in their championship showdown against the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia gashed TCU's defense to the tune of 17 first quarter points. And on offense, head coach Sonny Dykes didn't have more to hang his hat on early on than a rushing touchdown ...
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad. Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a ...
Here’s everything John Calipari said after UK suffered a shocking loss to South Carolina
“I thought that we would be a hell of a defensive team and we’ve got to shore that up, because that’s the basis of what we do.”
