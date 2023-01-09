Read full article on original website
Fresno crews make room in ponding basin with rain on the way
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With more heavy rain on the way the Fresno Metropolitan Flood and Control District and the City of Fresno are working around the clock to make room in ponding basins. Over the past 16 days water pumps at Fresno county ponding basins have worked nonstop to prevent flooding. Crews are taking […]
GV Wire
UNFILTERED – Storm Response, When Will The Deluge End?
In this week’s episode of UNFILTERED, we discuss the impact of the heavy rain in the Central Valley. We also discuss ways to stay safe during the storms and what Fresno County is doing in response. Special Guests:. Nathan Magsig, Fresno County Supervisor. Mike Salas, California Highway Patrol. Tune...
GV Wire
Fresno’s Next Storm Expected Friday Night. How Much Rain Will It Drop?
While the rain has eased in Fresno and other Valley communities, an atmospheric river headed our way could drop as much as 2 inches of rain from Friday through Monday morning. The precipitation break has allowed streets and yards to dry and crews to repair roads ahead of the next big storm in California’s soggy winter.
Cop Films Massive Boulders Tumbling onto Road During Rockslide amid Calif. Storms — See the Video
The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge rockslide," according to California Highway Patrol An officer with California Highway Patrol found himself at the scene of a massive mudslide on Monday — and he got it all on camera. The stunning footage — which CHP Fresno posted on social media — shows large boulders, mud and other debris tumbling down a steep embankment and onto Highway 168 as water gushes across the pavement. The officer behind the camera "was within 200 feet of the huge...
KMPH.com
One person wounded in Friday morning shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was taken to CRMC early Friday morning following a shooting in Fresno. It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Samson Ave. at M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. FOX26 News has a crew at the scene who says a police sergeant confirmed the victim was shot in the leg.
TCSO in search of at-risk missing adult in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for an at-risk man in Visalia. On Sunday, deputies say 33-year-old Steven Franco was last seen around noon near Santa Fe Avenue and Tulare Street wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana. Authorities describe Franco to be a Hispanic man, 5’6″, […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
AOL Corp
Cockroach infestation among red flags that closed Fresno County food places in December
A banquet and catering kitchen, a grocery store’s food counter and a community center’s kitchen all were temporarily closed last month after Fresno County inspectors discovered various health violations. A Dec. 6 inspection at Amigos Food Market at Church and Cedar avenues in southeast Fresno revealed a lack...
KMPH.com
Multiple evacuation orders issued around the Valley due to flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple evacuation orders have been issued in multiple counties in the Central Valley due to the recent storms. Four storm relief centers in Fresno are now open to anyone who needs shelter from the weather. The Maxie L. Parks, Mosqueda, Pinedale, and Ted C. Wills...
Evacuation warnings in place as powerful storm hits Valley
Evacuation warnings have been issued in multiple counties across the Valley as a powerful storm hits California on Monday.
Deputies seek information on Fresno woman’s death
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking information regarding the circumstances surrounding the death of 31-year-old Brittany Monique Degrise. Deputies say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, they responded to a call of a woman found lying on the side of the road next to a grape vineyard […]
KMPH.com
2 train cars derailed in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY — Two train cars were derailed off the tracks Tuesday morning in Tulare County. A Union Pacific spokesperson says that the two train cars went off the tracks in Goshen around 11:00 a.m., and that they were both filled with grains. The train is not on a...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend, deputies say
FRENO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on suspicion of homicide after his 24-year-old girlfriend was found dead near Raisin City, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that around 10:00 p.m. the Fresno County Sheriff’s dispatchers took a call regarding a domestic violence incident. Deputies responded to a home […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
KMPH.com
Driver spots huge sinkhole near Highway 198
A huge sinkhole was spotted Tuesday afternoon near highway 198 between the Monterey County and Fresno County lines. According to FOX26 Viewer Michael Soares, a large sinkhole was seen right before Priest Valley around 4 p.m. Soares also captured video of some rainwater runoff near Highway 198 as well.
goldrushcam.com
Flood Warning in Effect Until 4:30 P.M Today for a Portion of Central California, Including the Following Counties, Fresno, and Merced
January 9, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Flood Warning is in effect until 4:30 P.M today for a portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno and Merced. Flood Warning. Flood Warning National Weather Service Hanford CA 1028 AM PST Mon Jan 9 2023...
foxla.com
Fresno landslide captured on video during winter storm
Footage by California Highway Patrol’s Fresno department shows a landslide on a flooded road. The department said State Route 168 was closed and asked motorists to avoid travel to Shaver Lake and above.
Rising San Joaquin River is threatening lives and homes
FRIANT, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Water levels in the San Joaquin River have risen after the Bureau of Reclamation released water from Friant Dam amidst the latest round of storms. It was a move made to create room in Millerton Lake, as officials expect more rain and a busy snowmelt season soon to come, with nearly […]
KMJ
Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit By A Car In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A bicyclist is now dead after being hit by a car in northwest Fresno Wednesday night. According to Fresno police, they received multiple calls to Swift Avenue and Golden State Boulevard around 11 p.m. Police say a driver hit and killed the bicyclist who was...
KMPH.com
Information needed for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — The Tulare Police Department is left piecing together a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Bardsley Ave. and Hwy 99 after a man was spotted lying on the road with indications that they had been hit by a vehicle. The man,...
