Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Who's next? Six Democratic senators who may retire ahead of a potentially brutal 2024 election
Several Democrats in battleground states are up for re-election in 2024, but a tough electoral map that favors Republicans may lead some of them to retire.
Real-Life Conductor Slams Cate Blanchett Movie Tár: ‘I’m Offended’
A real-life conductor is speaking out against her profession’s portrayal in the recently released film Tár, starring Cate Blanchett as a cruel, but genius conductor who uses her musical talent to groom younger female musicians in her orchestras. It’s a fictional story, which bears repeating since Tár inadvertently tricked a portion of its viewers into believing they were watching a biopic. The movie is still in theaters after being released last October to significant awards buzz and near universal acclaim. One person who was decidedly unimpressed by the film, however, was real conductor Marin Alsop, who told The Sunday Times of London over the weekend that watching the movie was a “heartbreaking” experience. “I was offended: I was offended as a woman, I was offended as a conductor, I was offended as a lesbian,” said Alsop, who is briefly name-dropped by Blanchett’s character in the movie. She went on to call the film’s portrayal of a female conductor as an abuser “anti-woman,” saying, “I think all women and all feminists should be bothered by that kind of depiction because it’s not really about women conductors, is it? It’s about women as leaders in our society.”Read it at The Sunday Times
thedigitalfix.com
TAR review (2022) – Cate Blanchett makes for one hell of a conductor
Directed by Todd Field, TAR is Cate Blanchett’s new movie filled with drama, scandals, and the chaotic symphonies of a genius’s downfall. With magnetic performances and masterful cinematography, the flick is a damming character study – conducted by one of the brightest stars in Hollywood. The abuse...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized: source
Lisa Marie Presley was transported to a local hospital Thursday. The daughter of Elvis Presley attended the Golden Globe awards Tuesday with mother Priscilla.
Missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe’s mother breaks silence: ‘Clearly, there must have been some problems’
Missing Massachusetts real estate executive Ana Walshe's mother spoke exclusively to Fox News Digital only days after her daughter, a mom of three, was last seen.
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Dr. Dre for 'words of violence against women' after Twitter dispute
Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene and Dr. Dre got into it Monday after the rapper filed a copyright complaint with Twitter for the lawmaker's use of his music in a post.
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Biden challenged by Mexico President on his 'forgetfulness' during North American Leaders Summit
The leaders of the United States, Mexico and Canada participated in joint press conferences during a two-day the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City.
Karine Jean-Pierre, CBS reporter clash over Biden docs: 'You don't need to be contentious with me here, Ed'
Biden spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre had a tense exchange with CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe of the president's mishandling of classified documents, which is being investigated by the DOJ.
Russia threatens to seize property from businesses in occupied Ukraine that refuse to use ruble
Moscow has threatened to seize all property and finances from Ukrainian businesses that refuse to conduct sales using the Russian ruble in occupied areas.
Ana Walshe investigation uncovers hatchet, hacksaw found in trash facility: report
Massachusetts police find hatchet, hacksaw and trash bags with blood while investigating case of missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe, according to a new report.
Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims
An Emory University School of Law professor said that Judge Antonin Scalia was 'basically' part of a White supremacist hate group, the Ku Klux Klan.
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
U.S. citizens detained, fined thousands for using wrong lane at U.S. Mexico border: 'Humiliated'
California residents say they have been fined thousands of dollars and detained at the U.S.-Mexico border after improperly using a lane designated for pre-approved travelers.
Joy Behar, Don Lemon and MSNBC called out for quick defense of Biden: 'Pathetic and predictable'
The liberal media quickly went to bat for President Biden after classified documents were found at his private office, and critics were quick to call out the 'pathetic' coverage.
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger made ‘every mistake’ a murderer could make, former FBI investigator says
Fox Nation's Mark Fuhrman converges with law enforcement experts to break down the key details emerging from the Idaho murders case.
