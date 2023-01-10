ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football fans descend on SoFi as title game arrives in LA

Reuters
 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Rain and gusting winds could not dampen the spirits of Georgia and TCU fans who flocked to SoFi Stadium on Monday for the first College Football National Championship game held in Los Angeles.

The defending champion Bulldogs were heavy favorites heading into their matchup against the Horned Frogs in the latest big-ticket event at the venue, which was the site of last year's Super Bowl and which will host World Cup soccer in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.

Georgia won the game in resounding fashion, 65-7.

The University of Southern California's Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams said he was impressed by the atmosphere and star-studded crowd.

"It's pretty special to have it here in L.A., especially with me being here for this past year and understanding how big L.A. is," Williams told Reuters on the sidelines of an AT&T 5G Roadshow pre-game event. "And so to have it here and the support that these two teams are going to have coming from where they came from, Georgia and Texas, I think it's going to be awesome."

Fans were awed by the $5 billion SoFi Stadium, which opened in 2020 and is home to the NFL's Rams and Chargers.

"The best stadium in the entire world," Georgia fan Courtlyn Cook said before the game. "It's the perfect place for us to get the job done."

Before the game, TCU faithful remained positive despite their long odds against top-ranked Georgia.

"This is the city of dreams, baby," TCU fan Ryan Burns said pre-game after making the trip from Texas to Southern California. "The journey was fantastic. It didn't matter if it was a flight, a train, a road trip, we would have walked if we had to. Horse and buggy. It doesn't matter."

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS LA

Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64

Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64.USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said."He was the toughest player I've ever coached," said John Robinson, White's former head coach at USC and with the Los Angeles Rams. "He was really unusual in that regard. He was a great player and just loved playing the game. Those are the things I remember the most. He was a really...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas

The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

What happens to unopened TCU championship gear?

FORT WORTH, Texas — After an unforgettable season, the Horned Frogs debut in the College Football Championship was a tough one to watch for fans in North Texas. The Bulldogs beat the Horned Frogs, 65-7, from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.
FORT WORTH, TX
AccessAtlanta

Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet

While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Unfortunate Title Game Ratings

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game got horrific ratings on Monday night. According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU averaged 17.223 million viewers during Georgia's blowout win against TCU. That makes it the lowest CFP title game since 1999. ...
ATHENS, GA
New York Post

Meet Cameron Rose Newell, girlfriend of Georgia breakout star Brock Bowers

Brock Bowers’ biggest supporter had a front-row seat to Georgia’s unforgettable night. As the tight end’s Georgia Bulldogs bulldozed the TCU Horned Frogs on Monday night, 65-7, to win their second straight national championship, Bowers’ girlfriend, Cameron Rose Newell, supported the SEC powerhouse on social media. “Go dawgs,” Newell posted in an Instagram Story from SoFi Stadium. Bowers, a 20-year-old sophomore, tormented TCU’s defense, catching seven passes for 152 yards and a touchdown. Newell, who attends the University of Tennessee, celebrated Georgia’s triumphant win, posting in a separate Instagram Story, “Back 2 back.” Together since at least 2021, according to Instagram posts, Newell frequently shares...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Shocked By Georgia Player's Postgame Quote

One Georgia football player sent a message to all of the haters on Monday night. Linebacker Nolan Smith, who played his final game as a Bulldog on Monday night, made sure to let everyone know that he didn't appreciate some pundits predicting the team to go 7-5 this season. "They thought we were ...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: ESPN's National Title Game Poll Is Going Viral

Prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game, ESPN announced that more than 750,000 fans picked TCU to upset Georgia for a "One Final Team" poll. Well, it's starting to look like all those fans made a big mistake. Georgia has dominated TCU in the first half of the...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirby Smart's Pregame Speech Has Leaked

Kirby Smart has us ready to run through a brick wall.  The Georgia head coach's pregame speech ahead of the national championship game vs. TCU has leaked on social media.  Smart, 47, delivers a passionate speech to his players ahead of the game, calling on them to play for each other and ...
ATHENS, GA
