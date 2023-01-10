ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia eclipses last season’s SEC win total, 58-50 over MSU

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Terry Roberts scored 16 points, Braelen Bridges had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Georgia beat Mississippi State 58-50 on Wednesday night to extend its home winning streak to 10 games. Georgia (12-4, 2-1 SEC) has doubled its SEC win total from last season when the Bulldogs lost...
ATHENS, GA
No. 11 Kansas State rolls into visit with No. 17 TCU

Kansas State is amid its longest winning streak in nine years. Meanwhile, TCU is trying to avoid losing three in a row for the first time this season. The No. 11 Wildcats will aim for a 10th consecutive victory when they visit the No. 17 Horned Frogs in a Big 12 contest Saturday at Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
Perry, Huntsberry lead North Texas over Louisiana Tech

DENTON, Texas (AP)Tylor Perry scored 21 points to lead North Texas and Kai Huntsberry hit the game-winning jumper with four seconds left as the Mean Green defeated Louisiana Tech 67-65 on Wednesday night. Perry shot 5 for 10 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the...
RUSTON, LA

