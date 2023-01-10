ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

fox35orlando.com

DeLand man convicted after setting woman on fire, killing her at her home

DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County jury has convicted a man who was charged with first-degree murder after he lit a woman on fire outside her home in 2017. Bernard Thomas was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder, first-degree arson of a dwelling, and first-degree arson of an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to life in prison. Thomas also was ordered to serve a consecutive 30-year sentence for the two arson counts.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Killer whale found dead on Flagler County beach

A 21-foot orca whale has died after officials said it stranded itself on a Flagler County beach on Wednesday morning. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted video to Facebook of the killer whale that was found beached on the shore south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans delivers canine companion to Army vet who now serves Clay County Fire Rescue

LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 News reported in October that the organization Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans was searching for a deserving veteran to donate a service dog. After our story aired, they received numerous applications. Two-and-a-half months later, one of those applicants received his forever companion. Charlie Hatchett was introduced to his new life companion, Juliet, this week.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Drone: 21-foot killer whale washes up on Florida beach

A 21-foot orca, also known as a killer whale, was found washed up on Flagler Beach in Florida. Unfortunately, the whale did not survive, officials said. Here is drone video shared by Flagler County government of officials working to remove the animal off the beach so a necropsy -- an animal autopsy -- could be performed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Killer whale found dead on Florida beach showed 'signs of illness,' expert says

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Experts say a 21-foot female killer whale that stranded itself on a Flagler County beach and died on Wednesday was possibly sick. Allison Garrett, Communications Specialist with NOAA Fisheries, told FOX 35 in a statement that the orca was an older female "with signs of illness." She said they are still waiting for lab work to come back to learn the official cause of death.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

