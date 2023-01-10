Read full article on original website
DeLand man convicted after setting woman on fire, killing her at her home
DELAND, Fla. - A Volusia County jury has convicted a man who was charged with first-degree murder after he lit a woman on fire outside her home in 2017. Bernard Thomas was found guilty Thursday of first-degree murder, first-degree arson of a dwelling, and first-degree arson of an occupied vehicle and was sentenced to life in prison. Thomas also was ordered to serve a consecutive 30-year sentence for the two arson counts.
Arrest made in hit-and-run death of Gainesville bicyclist, police say
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Gainesville police officers have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run accident along South Main Street late last year. Margaret Caitlin Walker, 29, turned herself in, police say, and was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of a bicyclist on November 27, 2022.
Florida Missing Child alert for 12-year-old Aubrey lafelice canceled after girl is located
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - UPDATE: Authorities said a Florida Missing Child Alert Aubrey lafelice has been canceled, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said. A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl from Sumter County. Aubrey lafelice, 12, was last seen in the area of...
Killer whale found dead on Flagler County beach
A 21-foot orca whale has died after officials said it stranded itself on a Flagler County beach on Wednesday morning. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted video to Facebook of the killer whale that was found beached on the shore south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.
Florida man who suffered heart attack at Walmart thanks DeLand first responders for saving his life
DELAND, Fla. - Grab some tissues! You'll need them for this full-circle moment. A Florida man stopped by the DeLand Fire Department Tuesday to meet and personally thank the first responders who saved his life, officials said in a Facebook post. Back in November, Greg Seymour was walking into a...
Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans delivers canine companion to Army vet who now serves Clay County Fire Rescue
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 News reported in October that the organization Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans was searching for a deserving veteran to donate a service dog. After our story aired, they received numerous applications. Two-and-a-half months later, one of those applicants received his forever companion. Charlie Hatchett was introduced to his new life companion, Juliet, this week.
Drone: 21-foot killer whale washes up on Florida beach
A 21-foot orca, also known as a killer whale, was found washed up on Flagler Beach in Florida. Unfortunately, the whale did not survive, officials said. Here is drone video shared by Flagler County government of officials working to remove the animal off the beach so a necropsy -- an animal autopsy -- could be performed.
Killer whale found dead on Florida beach showed 'signs of illness,' expert says
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Experts say a 21-foot female killer whale that stranded itself on a Flagler County beach and died on Wednesday was possibly sick. Allison Garrett, Communications Specialist with NOAA Fisheries, told FOX 35 in a statement that the orca was an older female "with signs of illness." She said they are still waiting for lab work to come back to learn the official cause of death.
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
Winter Garden horse farm owners say new city development forcing them out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - The owner of a long-standing horse farm in Winter Garden said she feels like they are on the verge of folding because of a proposed development the city wants to build along their property line. She said if the city goes forward with the plans, they will have no choice but to sell their farm.
