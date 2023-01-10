ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassville, MO

Missouri’s “Yellowstone Ranch” nestled in the Ozarks

By Dustin Lattimer
Interior view of “The Double Down Ranch” located near the town of Cassville in Southwest Missouri (Photo courtesy: Allen Treadwell, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate).

CASSVILLE, Mo. — You’ve heard of “Yellowstone,” the incredibly popular television show on Paramount Network , featuring the “ Dutton Family’s ” beautiful, equestrian style home and the secluded property that surrounds the ranch. Even if you don’t watch the cowboy-themed program , you’ll still appreciate this Missouri ranch, with amenities that one could argue, trump its TV equivalent — and it could all be yours.

The Double Down Ranch ” is a 77 acre, luxury equestrian property located in Barry County (near the Missouri/Arkansas state line), and is situated among the rolling hills of the Ozarks .

The listed price — $15 million, brokered by Hayden Outdoors Real Estate . The ranch consists of the main residence, riding arena, barns, a guest house, several equestrian facilities, and much more. There are a number of pastures sectioned off with hand-crafted pipe fencing and several corrals. The property is seeded with some of the best grass money can buy: Bermuda.

“It’s not for everyone, but if horses and a western lifestyle is your passion, then there’s not a better property in the world,” said Allen Treadwell , a licensed broker with Hayden Outdoors Real Estate.

    Main residence (exterior)
    Main residence – outdoor pool (exterior)
    Property entrance (exterior)
    Main residence (exterior)
    Main residence – covered outdoor entry (exterior)
    Main residence (exterior)
    Main residence (exterior)
    Main residence (exterior)
    Main residence – multi-car garage (exterior)
    Main Residence (aerial view)
    Main residence – outdoor pool (exterior)
    Main residence (exterior)
    Main residence – east wing, “great room” (interior)
    Main residence – east wing, 2nd story loft (interior)
    Main residence – east wing, 2nd story loft (interior)
    Main residence – east wing, “billiard room” (interior)
    Main residence – formal office (interior)
    Main residence (interior)
    Main residence (interior)
    Main residence – kitchen (interior)
    Main residence – kitchen bar/island (interior)
    Main residence – breakfast nook (interior)
    Main residence – formal dining room (interior)
    Main residence – master suite (interior)
    Main residence – master suite bathroom tub (interior)
    Main residence – master suite bathroom (interior)
    Main residence – bathroom sink (interior)
    Main residence – bedroom (interior)
    Main residence – bedroom (interior)
    Main residence – theater room (interior)
    Main residence – theater room (interior)
    Property fencing (exterior)
    Pond with fountain (exterior)
    Equestrian facilities (aerial view)
    Equestrian facilities – indoor arena (interior)
    Equestrian facilities – indoor arena (interior)
    Equestrian facilities (aerial view)
    Equestrian facilities (exterior)
    Equestrian facilities (aerial view)
    Detached multi-car garage and separate high bay garage facility (exterior)
    High bay garage facility (exterior)
    Barn with loft (aerial view)
    Barn with loft (aerial view)
    Barn loft (interior)
    Guest house (exterior)
    Guest house (aerial view)
    Pond with fountain (exterior)

Main Residence

The rustic main residence is a whopping 18,000 square feet. Yellow Pine beams, milled on the east coast in 1912, line much of the two-story interior, which consists of 4 bedrooms and 4-1/2 baths — all spread throughout several sections of the grand estate.

The east wing of this equestrian mansion was built for entertaining. It features a two story great room, stone fireplace, large curved bar, billiard room, and a private poker room. The highlight of the entertainment room: Several large, custom-made structural horseshoes built into the ceiling beams.

“The architect that designed the house spent almost two years in the design process and then it was a multi-year build. Everything was thought of, from the smallest details to the largest,” said Treadwell.

“The Double Down Ranch” main residence outdoor pool (Photo courtesy: Allen Treadwell, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate).

Missouri Becoming A Popular State To Settle In, Study Shows >

In the central wing of the house, there’s a custom kitchen, breakfast nook, and wood stove. Just off the kitchen — a butler pantry with custom cabinetry, that includes a extra refrigerator and freezer. The grand dining room is exactly that — grand. It’s customized with hand-painted murals.

The north wing is dominated by the master suite. It’s designed with a seating area, fireplace, coffee bar, two sink vanity areas, two half baths, a walk-in shower, and a large soaking tub.

No mansion is complete without covered parking. This one comes with an eight-car garage.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have spent hours and hours on this property, and every time I’m there I see some new amazing detail that jumps out at you, including things I didn’t notice before. Overall, the attention to detail is remarkable,” said Treadwell.

Equestrian Facilities

Located on the 77 acre property is a massive, luxurious 60,000 square foot, climate-controlled riding arena with a stadium-sized sound system, LED lighting, and corrals. It’s capable of housing several thousand spectators. Treadwell said the riding arena is called, “The finest privately owned arena in the world.”

Near the arena are stalls, stables, and the main barn with six stalls, a managers office, bathroom and shower facilities, a loft for entertaining, and a large shop.

“There’s somebody out there that’s going to fall in love with this place, immediately. And it is going to be their dream. Because of the location that it is in, somebody’s going to get an incredible deal on this property. Price-wise, it’s no where near what it would cost if it were located in California or Texas,” said Treadwell.

The ranch features a 60,000 square foot, climate-controlled riding arena (Photo courtesy: Allen Treadwell, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate).

Tales of Buried Treasure In The Ozarks >

Guest House

For family and friends, there’s even a guest house, separated from the main residence. Inside, you’ll find 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths and 2 half baths, spread out between two stories. This caretaker residence or guest house complements the look of the main house (interior and exterior). The interior has several high-end amenities, and there’s a two-car garage.

The ranch guest house features six bedrooms and four full baths (Photo courtesy: Allen Treadwell, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate).

Treadwell’s final sales pitch: “You couldn’t find something like this anywhere else in the world for for what you’re getting.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

