myarklamiss.com
Today’s Forecast – Thursday, January 12th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Quite the stormy morning we had here in the ArkLaMiss but now that the cold front has made it out of the area, clear skies are ahead. For today’s forecast, daytime highs occurred earlier in the day than they typically do. After the front pushes out of the area, clouds will start to thin out and sunshine returns. It will still be rather breezy today so keep your hats on tight.
KNOE TV8
Kiroli Park’s pond stocked with 800 pounds of rainbow trout for visitors
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stocked the pond at Kiroli Park with 800 pounds of rainbow trout Tuesday morning for visitors with a fishing license. The City of West Monroe’s Parks and Recreation Director Stuart Hodnett told KNOE Wednesday morning that the trout...
This Louisiana Parish Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which parish has the shortest life expectancy in Louisiana.
West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Three Persons of Interest and a Vehicle in Connection with a Theft. West Monroe, Louisiana – On January 10, 2023, the West Monroe Police Department reported that they are investigating a theft that occurred on December 22, 2022. According to police, the...
KNOE TV8
Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
Buc-ee's is bringing brisket and Beaver Nuggets to Louisiana
It's not where you would expect.
Louisiana mother arrested after school nurse notices makeup covering 5-year-old student’s black eye
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A mother was arrested after her 5-year-old child was found with a black eye in school. At 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Monroe Police were dispatched to a school in reference to a battery on a juvenile student. Upon arrival, the school’s nurse advised authorities that she noticed a 5-year-old student who had […]
West Monroe Police searching for people of interest in Theft investigation
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is currently investigating a theft that took place on December 22, 2022. According to police, the individuals in the picture below are people of interest in the investigation. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals, contact […]
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking the Public’s Help Finding 19-Year-Old Fugitive Wanted in Three Parishes. Authorities in Louisiana are seeking the public’s help in finding a 19-year-old suspected in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries, a vehicle theft, and an armed robbery charge. Raceland, Louisiana – Lafourche Parish...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
cenlanow.com
West Monroe duo allegedly seen taking items from donation bin; arrested for drug offenses
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a routine patrol operation in the vicinity of Well Road in West Monroe, La. when they suddenly observed a white Mitsubishi SUV parked alongside donation boxes at Frost Trailer Parts, Inc.
Authorities to investigate Mangham’s Tuesday night shooting; no suspects identified
MANGHAM, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 10, 2022, at approximately 11:30 PM, the Mangham Police Department responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Hixon Street. According to police, no suspects have been identified. Mangham Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation into the shooting and are asking the public […]
cenlanow.com
Deputies investigating alleged threats made against 2 Ouachita Parish schools
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating alleged threats made against Ouachita Parish High School and East Ouachita Middle School. The schools are not on lockdown; however, authorities are present at the schools. The incident remains under investigation.
42-year-old Monroe man arrested for second-degree battery
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics. The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of […]
KNOE TV8
Mangham police investigate reports of shots fired
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department responded to a call reporting shots being fired near the 100 block of Hixon St. around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. This is an ongoing investigation with the Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Perry Fleming asks...
Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist
LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
Monroe duo caught burglarizing gas station for liquor and cigarettes, police say
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 8, 2023, Monroe Police were dispatched to the Raceway gas station on South College Avenue in reference to a burglary taking place. Police were informed that multiple suspects were allegedly prying open the boards that were covering the gas station’s entrance. […]
Intoxicated Monroe man yells at group of women outside of bar while carrying a handgun; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females. Meanwhile, a Black male was spotted, 34-year-old […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man arrested for simple battery
A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday for simple battery after he allegedly started a fight at a medical treatment center in Ruston. Officers responded to the facility on U.S. Highway 80 about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they were told by staff that Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 39, possibly struck a victim in the face. The victim said Martinez-Hernandez hit him in the face and he in turn attempted to defend himself.
