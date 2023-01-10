ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
myarklamiss.com

Today’s Forecast – Thursday, January 12th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Quite the stormy morning we had here in the ArkLaMiss but now that the cold front has made it out of the area, clear skies are ahead. For today’s forecast, daytime highs occurred earlier in the day than they typically do. After the front pushes out of the area, clouds will start to thin out and sunshine returns. It will still be rather breezy today so keep your hats on tight.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe family to be featured on Family Feud

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During weekdays, Family Feud is watched by millions throughout the nation for the game show’s competitiveness and joyous atmosphere. On Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Ark-La-Miss viewers will be able to cheer on a family that is from the West Monroe area, the Soigner family. Be sure to tune in to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe Fire Department responds to vacant house fire

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire this morning, Jan. 12, 2023. The fire happened at 401 Atkinson St. This is all of the information available at the time. Check back for updates.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Ouachita Parish shooting club promotes firearm safety for youth

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Children in Ouachita Parish have the opportunity to go to various competitions for shooting sports. While they practice, they get a chance to learn about firearm safety at a young age. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Shooting Range allows children in the Ouachita 4-H Shooting Sports Club to practice shooting different kinds of guns and archery most Sundays, according to Shooting Sports Coordinator, Janet Mills. Mill says practices prepare children for more than just competitions. They prepare for firearm safety.
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

42-year-old Monroe man arrested for second-degree battery

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2022, authorities were dispatched to 6343 Highway 165 Bypass South in response to a battery call. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was receiving medical treatment for their injuries from the Acadian Ambulance Paramedics.  The officers were able to observe injuries on the right side of […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Mangham police investigate reports of shots fired

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Mangham Police Department responded to a call reporting shots being fired near the 100 block of Hixon St. around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. This is an ongoing investigation with the Mangham Police Department and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office. Chief Perry Fleming asks...
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish crash claims the life of motorcyclist

LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, at approximately 4:15 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 west of Louisiana Highway 145. According to reports, the crash claimed the life of 47-year-old Matthew L. McCarthy. The investigation revealed that McCarthy was traveling west on Interstate 20 on a 2014 […]
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man arrested for simple battery

A Monroe man was arrested Tuesday for simple battery after he allegedly started a fight at a medical treatment center in Ruston. Officers responded to the facility on U.S. Highway 80 about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday where they were told by staff that Jose Martinez-Hernandez, 39, possibly struck a victim in the face. The victim said Martinez-Hernandez hit him in the face and he in turn attempted to defend himself.
RUSTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy