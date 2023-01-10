Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many QBs have won back-to-back national championships | Stetson Bennett joins rare list
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett is a back-to-back college football national champion. How does that sound, Georgia fans?. In fact, with the 65-7 blowout win over TCU, Bennett just became the fourth quarterback in college football's modern era history to win titles in consecutive seasons. He is the first to do so in the College Football Playoff era.
WXIA 11 Alive
Crowd cheers for Georgia Bulldogs as team returns to Athens behind championship win against TCU
The team flew into Atlanta Tuesday night and rode on buses back to campus in Athens. Fans awaited their arrival.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's how many times a team has won three straight national championships
ATHENS, Ga. — Well, Georgia has won their second straight national championship -- and boy did they do it in grand style. A 65-7 win over TCU had Bulldog fans celebrating in the streets of Athens, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Now, those same fans have their eyes set on a third-straight title.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
WXIA 11 Alive
What's the biggest blowout in CFP National Championship game history?
FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has been the Cinderella story of the 2022-2023 college football season. But it seems the clock struck midnight before the Horned Frogs' College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia on Monday. By the time the clock mercifully ran out on the game, Stetson...
WXIA 11 Alive
Fans greet Bulldogs in Athens after championship, DB Kelee Ringo and LB Rian Davis talk what's next
Students and fans said they are proud of the team's back-to-back win. 11Alive also got the chance to talk to some of the players after the arrived on campus.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's where you can buy UGA national championship gear
ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it. Here are a few stores that...
WXIA 11 Alive
President Biden, Gov. Kemp and more react to Dawgs National Championship victory
ATLANTA — How bout them Dawgs? It was a display of utter dominance on Monday night in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game by Georgia, one that made the rest of the country - right on up to the president - take notice and tip their caps. "Glory,...
WXIA 11 Alive
Dawgs return home after 2023 national title win
They beat TCU 65-7 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. They returned to Athens Tuesday.
WXIA 11 Alive
