ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's how many QBs have won back-to-back national championships | Stetson Bennett joins rare list

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Stetson Bennett is a back-to-back college football national champion. How does that sound, Georgia fans?. In fact, with the 65-7 blowout win over TCU, Bennett just became the fourth quarterback in college football's modern era history to win titles in consecutive seasons. He is the first to do so in the College Football Playoff era.
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia Bulldogs championship parade set for Saturday in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. — After the surreal euphoria of Georgia's escape on New Year's Eve to win the Peach Bowl, the Bulldogs went for the more straightforward route of claiming the National Championship Game by simply dominating the TCU Horned Frogs. For Georgia fans, there's only one clear and obvious...
ATHENS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

What's the biggest blowout in CFP National Championship game history?

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU has been the Cinderella story of the 2022-2023 college football season. But it seems the clock struck midnight before the Horned Frogs' College Football Playoff National Championship game against Georgia on Monday. By the time the clock mercifully ran out on the game, Stetson...
FORT WORTH, TX
WXIA 11 Alive

Here's where you can buy UGA national championship gear

ATLANTA — With the Bulldogs dominating TCU en route to their second straight national championship, many fans are now wondering where they can go pick up their 2023 UGA title gear. Well, luckily, we have an answer of where you can find it. Here are a few stores that...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy