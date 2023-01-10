One critical after northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting in the Bradford at Easton apartment complex on the 4300 block of Clock Court at approximately 10:58 p.m.

The 23-year-old victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

