Columbus, OH

One critical after northeast Columbus shooting

By Daniel Griffin
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night.

Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting in the Bradford at Easton apartment complex on the 4300 block of Clock Court at approximately 10:58 p.m.

The 23-year-old victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

