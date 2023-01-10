Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Sabres surrender lead twice in 2nd straight loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following an emotional letdown in their first shutout loss of the season, the Sabres had more spirit in the second night of a back-to-back set. The Sabres generated more shots and scoring chances in a matchup between two of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams. But they failed to capitalize in a 4-3 […]
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
Syracuse Crunch reschedule game with Rochester
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans have announced a rescheduled game for the 2022-23 season. The Syracuse at Rochester game (AHL Game #438) originally scheduled for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse will look to snap its five-game losing […]
Yardbarker
Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
FOX Sports
Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers
Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
Penguins recall defenseman Taylor Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins recalled defenseman Taylor Fedun from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League (AHL) on Thursday. Appearing in 30 AHL games this season, Fedun has recorded two assists. A free agent signing in the 2021 offseason, the 34-year-old Fedun has served as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s captain for each of the past...
FOX Sports
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
Yardbarker
Postponed Blue Jackets-Sabres game rescheduled for April 14
The National Hockey League announced the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres will play in Nationwide Arena on April 14. The two teams were originally slated to meet on Dec. 27, but the game was postponed due to a severe snow storm in Buffalo. The game was to be played...
