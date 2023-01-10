ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray scores 18, Delaware wins 72-59 over Towson

NEWARK, Del. (AP)Christian Ray’s 18 points helped Delaware defeat Towson 72-59 on Wednesday night. Ray also had eight rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (10-7, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ebby Asamoah scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Jyare Davis recorded 16 points and went 8 of 13 from the field.
Collier, Nelson score 15, William & Mary beats Hampton 81-65

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Noah Collier and Anders Nelson scored 15 points apiece as William & Mary beat Hampton 81-65 on Wednesday night. Collier had 12 rebounds for the Tribe (7-10, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Nelson was 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 9 from the line. Ben Wight shot 5 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds. Gabe Dorsey also had 13.
Lafayette wins 59-50 against Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)Kyle Jenkins scored 19 points as Lafayette beat Navy 59-50 on Wednesday night. Jenkins had seven rebounds for the Leopards (4-14, 2-3 Patriot League). Leo O’Boyle scored 13 points, going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 3 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. CJ Fulton shot 4 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding three steals.
