Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement
For the second straight offseason, it looks like Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be pursuing an NFL head coaching job even though he promised he would not do this again and publicly declared that he’d be back at Michigan just last month. Harbaugh has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Read more... The post Michigan makes massive Jim Harbaugh statement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here’s who the Chiefs could play next week — and who they should want to play
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
