Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
PA live! 1.12.2022 Vinsko
Costs up, donations down: Senior food box helps community in hard times. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with …. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with food. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Two missing brothers found...
pahomepage.com
PA live! 1.12.2022 Celebrity Memoir 2
Costs up, donations down: Senior food box helps community in hard times. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with …. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with food. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Two missing brothers found...
WGAL
PA Department of Agriculture warns to keep chicken flocks indoors
HARRISBURG, Pa. — There have been no new cases of avian flu in Pennsylvania since an outbreak in Lancaster County in October. The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau says the threat is still real. Plenty of animals have been featured at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, but one well-known farm animal was...
iheart.com
Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board
>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
WGAL
Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues
Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
iheart.com
Egg Prices Continue to Increase
(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
pahomepage.com
Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health
Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including …. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. Community raises money...
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show 2023 Kid Cook-off Results
Chef Autumn Patti, Program Director at Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts at HACC spearheaded the competition. The assignment, just under 30 minutes to make the most creative meatball!. PA Farm Show 2023 Kid Cook-off Results. Chef Autumn Patti, Program Director at Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts at HACC...
pahomepage.com
St. Luke's podiatrist visits PA live!
Costs up, donations down: Senior food box helps community in hard times. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with …. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with food. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Two missing brothers found...
pahomepage.com
Tough as Nails showrunner visits PA live!
Community raises money for family of woman shot, …. Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed | Eyewitness News @ 5 AM. Diocese of Scranton priests competing in virtual …. Diocese of Scranton priests competing in virtual cooking challenge. Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs. Water...
pahomepage.com
Disney on Ice's Aladdin visits PA live!
Costs up, donations down: Senior food box helps community in hard times. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with …. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with food. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Two missing brothers found...
pahomepage.com
Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro
Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect …. Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. Community raises money for family of...
WGAL
Pennsylvania state veterinarian recommends all poultry be maintained indoors to prevent spread of avian flu
Pennsylvania's state veterinarian is recommending that all poultry be maintained indoors to help prevent the spread of the avian flu. In a letter to poultry producers, Dr. Kevin Brightbill said the identification of new cases has continued across the U.S., including in the wild bird population. "These recent cases should...
Meet 'the quads' —Quadruplet sisters compete together at Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Quadruplet sisters Emma, Hannah, Deborah, and Sarah Uhlman from Chester County are showing pigs at the Pennsylvania Farm Show this week, something they've been doing together since they were 8 years old. But although these girls share a lot of the same DNA, they're very different.
State College
DCNR finalizes e-bike policy for state parks and forests
HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
Pennsylvania professor discovers turtle species ‘entirely new to science’
A professor at a university in Pennsylvania has made one shell of a discovery. The professor recently unearthed an extinct species of turtle, “one that is entirely new to science.”. LISTEN: Pennsylvania man finds fossil of previously undiscovered species in churchyard | Today in Pa. Dr. Steven Jansinki, a...
pahomepage.com
PA Farm Show: $520K in grants go to eliminating food deserts and growing urban ag infrastructure
PA Farm Show: $520K in grants go to eliminating food deserts and growing urban ag infrastructure. PA Farm Show: $520K in grants go to eliminating food …. PA Farm Show: $520K in grants go to eliminating food deserts and growing urban ag infrastructure. Nearly 200 rabbits rescued from reported hoarding...
Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials
HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
Comments / 0