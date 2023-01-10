ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

pahomepage.com

PA live! 1.12.2022 Vinsko

Costs up, donations down: Senior food box helps community in hard times. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with …. Getting kids to have a healthy relationship with food. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Early morning fire rips through Columbia County structure. Two missing brothers found...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

PA live! 1.12.2022 Celebrity Memoir 2

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board

>Lawmaker Proposes A Paid, Countywide School Board. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Newly elected state Senator Rosemary Brown of Monroe County says Pennsylvania should have a single-county, 10-year tryout for a paid, countywide school board. Brown laid out her proposal for the school board pilot program in a memo to fellow lawmakers Tuesday. Her plan would ask the state education secretary to designate one fourth-class county for the program, (one with a mid-sized population,) and to take tax burdens into account when making the selection. Pennsylvania has nine fourth-class counties, including Monroe, which has the highest property tax burden in the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Has One of the Snowiest Cities in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then many areas of Pennsylvania are not the place for you. The Keystone State gets lots of snow each winter season, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Pennsylvania has one...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro will be Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
iheart.com

Egg Prices Continue to Increase

(Lancaster, PA) - The national average price for a dozen eggs continues to increase. Pennsylvania farm officials say the price is now around three-dollars and 60 cents -- an increase of nearly a dollar 75 compared to the same time last year. Experts say the elevated prices will continue as long as inflation stays around. There are more than 12-hundred egg-producing operations in Lancaster County, which is home to at least ten-and-a-half million laying hens. That's reportedly the largest concentration of any county in the country.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health

Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including …. Shapiro nominates 5 more to cabinet positions including secretaries of human services, health. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. Community raises money...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

PA Farm Show 2023 Kid Cook-off Results

Chef Autumn Patti, Program Director at Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts at HACC spearheaded the competition. The assignment, just under 30 minutes to make the most creative meatball!. PA Farm Show 2023 Kid Cook-off Results. Chef Autumn Patti, Program Director at Culinary and Baking & Pastry Arts at HACC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

St. Luke's podiatrist visits PA live!

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Tough as Nails showrunner visits PA live!

Community raises money for family of woman shot, …. Community raises money for family of woman shot, killed | Eyewitness News @ 5 AM. Diocese of Scranton priests competing in virtual …. Diocese of Scranton priests competing in virtual cooking challenge. Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs. Water...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Disney on Ice's Aladdin visits PA live!

PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro

Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect …. Jason P. Kavulich named Secretary of Aging by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. State Police Missing Men Press Conference. Community raises money for family of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State College

DCNR finalizes e-bike policy for state parks and forests

HARRISBURG — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PSP released fourth-quarter firearm purchase denials

HARRISBURG, PA (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania State Police released the number of firearm purchase denials in the fourth quarter of 2022 on Wednesday. The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) conducted 321,664 background checks in the fourth quarter of 2022, (October-December) which is the second-highest quarter in the year. Of those, 4,246 were denied the purchase […]
HARRISBURG, PA

