Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named offensive MVP of College Football Playoff championship

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett was named offensive MVP of his team's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship .

This is the second consecutive year that Bennett has taken home CFP title game offensive MVP honors. He also is the first player to win the award twice.

Bennett finished the game going 18-for-25 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns. He also had two rushing touchdowns. He was pulled from the game early in the fourth quarter, getting a curtain call for his title game performance.

"That was special. I'll remember that for the rest of my life," Bennett said during a post-game televised interview.

And what did coach Kirby Smart whisper in his ear as he pulled him in for a hug?

"He just told me he loved me," the Georgia native said.

LOOKING AHEAD: Georgia leads way-too-early Top 25 for next season

ANALYSIS: Georgia repeats with emphatic defeat of TCU in title game

GOOD LUCK: Everyone is chasing Georgia because it's run so well

Javon Bullard, another Georgia native, won defensive MVP honors.

"Champions of the whole damn world, man. Trying to see everybody for the last time. Hug everybody. Trying not to cry," Bennett said during an interview in which he constantly interrupted himself to receive kudos and pass out praise to others.

Bennett said the team knew his legs would be a big part of Georgia's offense. And he scored twice off calls from offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Todd Monken.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett celebrates with his second consecutive championship belt after leading the Bulldogs to a 65-7 thumping of TCU. Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

"We knew my legs were going to be a part of it. Monk made two great calls … I didn't get touched on both ones, so I don't know."

Bennett also earned game MVP honors in Georgia's 50-30 win over LSU in the SEC championship game.

Originally a walk-on at Georgia, Bennett became the Bulldogs' starting quarterback early in the 2021 season when incumbent JT Daniels was sidelined with an oblique injury. Bennett never relinquished the starting role, leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships.

Follow Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett named offensive MVP of College Football Playoff championship