MISSOULA, Mont. — Food justice advocates will be available Thursday night to help Missoula families sign up for free school meals for students. Now that the U.S. is no longer paying for free school meals for all students after the pandemic, Missoula's food bank is encouraging MCPS families to apply for free and reduced school meals, and enroll in SNAP benefits.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 13 HOURS AGO