Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
MCD opens applications for conservation mini grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Conservation District is opening applications for local community groups, schools and organizations for four mini grants with awards ranging up to $1,000. The grants are for conservation projects related to riparian planting, education, continuing education, and operations. The deadline for completed applications is Jan....
NBCMontana
Missoula families can apply for free school lunches at event Thursday night
MISSOULA, Mont. — Food justice advocates will be available Thursday night to help Missoula families sign up for free school meals for students. Now that the U.S. is no longer paying for free school meals for all students after the pandemic, Missoula's food bank is encouraging MCPS families to apply for free and reduced school meals, and enroll in SNAP benefits.
NBCMontana
2023 Budget for Montana Families to focus on public safety
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the 2023 Budget for Montana Families will focus on public safety. This year's goal is to reduce drug trafficking and crime, while increasing sobriety and mental health within communities. The decision was made through eight round table talks, discussing what local officials,...
NBCMontana
Missoula Food Bank, Community Center hosts School Meals Engagement night
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is encouraging the public to attend its School Meals Engagement night. The event takes place Thursday night from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the opportunity for attendees to share their experience and learn how school meals' quality and accessibility can be improved.
NBCMontana
Read for Peace teaches students about Martin Luther King Jr.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Campus Compact will host the 13th annual MLK Jr. Day: Read for Peace in Missoula this Friday at Missoula County Public Schools and this Monday at Hellgate Elementary. The MLK Read for Peace is a statewide service project that places college students, community volunteers and...
NBCMontana
Missoula Food Bank donates bananas to highlight food security issues
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center is encouraging families at Missoula County Public Schools to "go bananas" for school meals. On Monday, organizers visited elementary school cafeterias with free bananas to welcome students back from winter break. The food bank is trying to boost applications...
NBCMontana
UM professor receives recognition for true-crime podcast
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana professor's true-crime podcast was named one of the best, according to Slate magazine. Jule Banville's podcast, "An Absurd Result" was named to Slate’s list, along with other books and movies. UM released the following information:. Slate magazine recently picked the best...
NBCMontana
New fiber-optic provider announces plans to expand to Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new fiber-optic internet service will soon be available in western Montana. TDS Telecommunications added Butte to its construction roster, with plans to build a new all-fiber network in six Montana communities. The company will offer 8 gigabytes per second instead of the 2GBps they originally...
NBCMontana
City Club Missoula discusses challenges within the community
MISSOULA, Mont. — Local experts in Missoula weighed in on how the local economy is faring following months of rising inflation and interest rates. At a City Club meeting on Monday, economists and researchers touched on how Missoula's economy has weathered some of the challenges communities have faced nationwide, like issues of housing supply and how costs continue to affect local families.
NBCMontana
Ballet Beyond Borders gains global recognition
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ballet Beyond Borders is an international dance festival that originated in Missoula in 2017 with the Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater. Since then, it has grown to gain global recognition. Charlene Carey, Founder of Rocky Mountain Ballet Theater and the Beyond Borders Festival shares about its humble...
NBCMontana
Ballet Beyond Borders to host final performance this Friday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula is welcoming back dozens of young performers for Ballet Beyond Borders this week. The annual festival promotes mentorship, cooperation, diplomacy and global peace through dancing. It also functions as a program for dancers to broaden their horizons through diplomatic exchange. "It was super hard. I...
NBCMontana
Montana flights impacted by national grounding of planes
MISSOULA, Mont. — The FAA is grounding all U.S. flights until at least 7 a.m. as its Notice to Air Missions System had a computer glitch. President Joe Biden has been briefed. The White House says there's no evidence of a cyber attack, but the president is ordering a full investigation.
NBCMontana
NBC MT Today: 8 Montana racers in Idaho sled race, MLK, Jr. Read for Peace event, fog
MISSOULA, Mont. — NBC MT Today: 8 Montana racers in Idaho sled race, MLK Jr. Read for Peace event, fog.
NBCMontana
Beaverhead Co. Sheriff's Office warns people about text scam
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a text scam circulating the area. Officials urge people that if they receive a Stockman Bank alert message asking them to click a link to reactivate their account, they should report it immediately.
NBCMontana
Missoula police complete theft investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE: Officer K. Trowbridge has identified the female and completed his investigation. The City of Missoula Police Department released the following information:
NBCMontana
MHP sees decrease in roadway fatalities, fatal crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Highway Patrol released the numbers for roadway fatalities and fatal crashes last year. Statistics show 195 roadway fatalities in 2022, which is 46 less than 2021. There were 166 fatal crashes total in 2022 which is 58 less than 2021. The current five year average...
NBCMontana
College Football Hall of Famer Kollar eyes return to MSU
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Just a day after joining the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame induction class, former Bobcat Bill Kollar dedicated the achievement to the school that changed his life. “To me, it’s for Bobcat Nation,” Kollar said. “I played back in the ’70s , and all the...
Comments / 0