Campbell County, WY

Nominations for Teacher of the Year are due Feb. 3

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District community members have until 5 p.m. Feb. 3 to nominate a teacher for the county’s 2024 Teacher of the Year award. The nominee must be a Wyoming-certified classroom teacher in a state-approved or accredited school, kindergarten through grade twelve, who plans to continue an active teaching career for Campbell County School District.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Campbell County to complete voter registration purge by Jan. 30

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County voters who didn’t vote in the November 2022 general election must notify the county’s elections office by Jan. 30 to remain actively registered to vote. Otherwise, they will need to complete a new voter registration to vote in the next election, according...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Energy Capital Economic Development hires Gillette local as new VP of operations

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mike Shober is the new vice president of operations for Energy Capital Economic Development, the organization announced today. Shober will support CEO Phil Christopherson in business retention, expansion, incubation, fundraising and property management, according to a news release. Shober has more than 25 years of experience...
GILLETTE, WY
4 apply to fill vacant Ward 3 City Council seat

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four residents of Ward 3 have put their names in so far to be interviewed for a seat on the Gillette City Council, the city clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday. As of Jan. 10, days before the application window closes, residents Ed Sisti, Abraham Van Horn,...
GILLETTE, WY
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming

The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
WYOMING STATE
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/11/2023)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Jan. 11:. At 10:38 a.m. to Pumpkin Court for a burning odor. Crews were unable to locate the odor or a possible cause. At 11:09 a.m. to South Garner Lake Road for an emergency...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 12

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 12

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Death, Jan. 11, E. Collins Road, GPD. Gillette police responded to...
GILLETTE, WY
Campbell County divorces through January 7

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Dec. 15 through Jan 7. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jeremaya...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 11

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 11

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Jan. 10, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. Investigators arrested a man...
GILLETTE, WY
Gillette artist Brooke Mack among Jackson Hole vodka bottle label contest finalists

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette woman is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include wildlife artist Brooke Mack. See more of Mack’s work here.
GILLETTE, WY
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 9

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 9

GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Jan. 6, Gurley Avenue, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office...
GILLETTE, WY

