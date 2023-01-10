Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Nominations for Teacher of the Year are due Feb. 3
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District community members have until 5 p.m. Feb. 3 to nominate a teacher for the county’s 2024 Teacher of the Year award. The nominee must be a Wyoming-certified classroom teacher in a state-approved or accredited school, kindergarten through grade twelve, who plans to continue an active teaching career for Campbell County School District.
county17.com
Campbell school board will interview 9 candidates Jan. 17 for open seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District received applications from nine people for former school board member Ken Clouston’s seat:. Interviews will take place on the afternoon of Jan. 17 in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette. The board will...
county17.com
Campbell school district official says locals should get involved in new state taskforce
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Human Resources Director Larry Reznicek said it’s extremely important that local residents and personnel apply for a new state taskforce. The Wyoming Department of Education announced today it’s partnering with the Wyoming Professional Standards Board to set up the taskforce. The...
county17.com
Campbell County recent applications for marriage through January 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Campbell County. Here is a list of those that applied for a marriage license December 25 through January 7 . All filings are reported to County 17 by the County Clerks Office. The log...
county17.com
Campbell County to complete voter registration purge by Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County voters who didn’t vote in the November 2022 general election must notify the county’s elections office by Jan. 30 to remain actively registered to vote. Otherwise, they will need to complete a new voter registration to vote in the next election, according...
county17.com
City council expresses support of out-of-town retreat to discuss future, first time in years
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The Gillette City Council will likely hold its next multi-day retreat outside of Gillette following a need expressed by Mayor Shay Lundvall for the council to consider their future direction without distractions. “I think this is important because I think it’s something that- we’re rebuilding here,”...
county17.com
Campbell County legislators take oaths as 67th Wyoming Legislature convenes
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County’s newly elected Wyoming House and Senate lawmakers took their oaths of office as the 67th Wyoming Legislature convened today in Cheyenne. Some lawmakers who are representing Campbell County in Cheyenne were the incumbent candidates in the 2022 elections, but there are also a handful of newcomers.
county17.com
Energy Capital Economic Development hires Gillette local as new VP of operations
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Mike Shober is the new vice president of operations for Energy Capital Economic Development, the organization announced today. Shober will support CEO Phil Christopherson in business retention, expansion, incubation, fundraising and property management, according to a news release. Shober has more than 25 years of experience...
county17.com
4 apply to fill vacant Ward 3 City Council seat
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Four residents of Ward 3 have put their names in so far to be interviewed for a seat on the Gillette City Council, the city clerk’s office confirmed Tuesday. As of Jan. 10, days before the application window closes, residents Ed Sisti, Abraham Van Horn,...
Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (1/11/2023)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Wednesday, Jan. 11:. At 10:38 a.m. to Pumpkin Court for a burning odor. Crews were unable to locate the odor or a possible cause. At 11:09 a.m. to South Garner Lake Road for an emergency...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Thursday, Jan. 12
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Thursday, Jan. 12
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Death, Jan. 11, E. Collins Road, GPD. Gillette police responded to...
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through January 7
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Dec. 15 through Jan 7. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Jeremaya...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Jan. 11
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Jan. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Drugs, Jan. 10, W. Boxelder Road, CCSO. Investigators arrested a man...
county17.com
Gillette artist Brooke Mack among Jackson Hole vodka bottle label contest finalists
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Gillette woman is among the finalists for a “Spirit of Wyoming” art contest. Jackson Hole local craft distillery Jackson Hole Still Works announced in a news release today that the eight finalists for its 2023 “Spirit of Wyoming” Vodka Label Art Competition include wildlife artist Brooke Mack. See more of Mack’s work here.
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 9
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 9
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Jan. 6, Gurley Avenue, CCSO. Campbell County Sheriff’s Office...
buffalobulletin.com
Talking turkey: City of Buffalo considers ordinance that would ban feeding wild turkeys
The city of Buffalo will consider amending an ordinance that would prohibit residents from feeding wild turkeys. Both the city and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have received complaints about the number of turkeys congregating both in people’s yards and on city streets, sometimes disrupting traffic and leaving droppings and messes in their wake.
Comments / 1