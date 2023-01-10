Why Colt Brennan is ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame

On Monday, prior to the 2022-2023 College Football Playoff national championship game, 22 members of the College Football Hall of Fame were announced, with 18 players and four coaches earning a spot among the greats.

Among the players not selected was University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan, who did not meet the criteria for the award during his time in a UH uniform.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The College Football Hall of Fame website states “First and foremost, a player must have received First Team All-America recognition by a selector organization that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise their consensus All-America teams.”

Over the course of Brennan’s three seasons at Hawaii, he broke or tied 11 NCAA records, including touchdown passes in a season (58) and career (131), although both have since been surpassed.

Despite Brennan’s success, particularly in 2006 and 2007, he was not a consensus first-team All-American. In his senior year of 2007, he was an Associated Press third-team All-American and a Sports Illustrated second-team All-American. On and the field, Brennan’s impact on Hawaii during his time as UH’s quarterback was immesurable.

As far as coaches making the College Football Hall of Fame, a head coach must coach at least 100 games while winning at least 60 percent of the contests. College football and air raid pioneer Mike Leach, who died on Dec. 12, 2022, is ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame due to his head coaching record of 158-107, which comes with a winning percentage of 59.6