ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Why Colt Brennan is ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NgJt1_0k9AvaYo00

On Monday, prior to the 2022-2023 College Football Playoff national championship game, 22 members of the College Football Hall of Fame were announced, with 18 players and four coaches earning a spot among the greats.

Among the players not selected was University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan, who did not meet the criteria for the award during his time in a UH uniform.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The College Football Hall of Fame website states “First and foremost, a player must have received First Team All-America recognition by a selector organization that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise their consensus All-America teams.”

Over the course of Brennan’s three seasons at Hawaii, he broke or tied 11 NCAA records, including touchdown passes in a season (58) and career (131), although both have since been surpassed.

Despite Brennan’s success, particularly in 2006 and 2007, he was not a consensus first-team All-American. In his senior year of 2007, he was an Associated Press third-team All-American and a Sports Illustrated second-team All-American. On and the field, Brennan’s impact on Hawaii during his time as UH’s quarterback was immesurable.

As far as coaches making the College Football Hall of Fame, a head coach must coach at least 100 games while winning at least 60 percent of the contests. College football and air raid pioneer Mike Leach, who died on Dec. 12, 2022, is ineligible for the College Football Hall of Fame due to his head coaching record of 158-107, which comes with a winning percentage of 59.6

Comments / 0

Related
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
People

LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Asks Fans to 'Be Respectful' After They Crowded Outside the Stadium Following Meet

"If you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," wrote Olivia Dunne on Twitter Sunday Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne has a message for her fans after things got out of hand following Friday's opening-season meet. Dunne, 20, shared a pointed tweet on Sunday and said, "I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you...
BATON ROUGE, LA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI
saturdaytradition.com

College football coaches reportedly considering changes to signing dates, bowl requirements

According to various reports, college football coaches at the FBS level are considering more tweaks and changes across the sport. During the recent 2023 AFCA conference, ESPN’s David M. Hale and Adam Rittenberg reported there is the potential for a trio of tweaks across college football. Those issues include an earlier signing day, extending the current bowl eligibility and reevaluating the limits on on-field coaches.
KHON2

‘Biggest swell of the season’ brings chaos and fun

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High surf across the state affected areas of Maui and Oahu on Wednesday. Department of Transportation crews were called to move barriers off Kamehameha Highway, near the Banzai Skatepark after high surf moved them into traffic. A road worker was injured in the incident. He was treated for lacerations and transported by […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy