ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas native, NASCAR driver shares his journey to chasing his dreams

By Rylie Birdwell
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmAdl_0k9AvBgl00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – Monday, Jan. 9, is the birthday of NASCAR Hall-of-Famer, Mark Martin, and one Arkansan is gearing up to compete hopefully in NASCAR’s biggest race of the year, Daytona, to hopefully follow in Martin’s footsteps.

“Just kind of living the dream,” Arkansas NASCAR driver, Matt Wilson said.

COVID nearly takes life of 9-month-old Arkansan

Arkansas native, Matt Wilson, said he grew up watching NASCAR races, and now race fans are watching him.

“I can’t describe it, I’m at a loss for words just thinking about it, it’s surreal,” Wilson said.

He said he began racing when he bought his first car on a whim, and after three years, he made it to one of the top four series in NASCAR.

He competes in the ARCA Menards series, meaning he could have the opportunity to compete in the Daytona 500.

“We are all trying to make our way to fight for those top 42 positions,” Wilson said.

While chasing a dream at unbelievable speeds, he still can’t believe it standing still.

“Every time I climb in the car, I am sitting there thinking, there is no way this is real, there is just no way this is real,” Wilson said.

He’s proud to be, perhaps the only racing Razorback out there.

“I have some pride, I think it’s really cool to be able to wear the razorback around,” Wilson said.

Wilson even said he is one of the only NASCAR drivers from Arkansas, behind Hall-of-Famer, Mark Martin.

“To race in NASCAR, like one of those series, I don’t know of anybody other than Mark,” Wilson said.

No matter what place Wilson finishes, he will always share what he loves about racing, and will always do what he can, on and off the track, to be first in his daughter’s eyes.

“I mean I get to check that off my list of things I want to do in life and then I get to be her hero beyond just being her dad,” Wilson said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Trio of Razorbacks part of The Bowerman preseason watch list

NEW ORLEANS – A pair of Razorbacks were named to The Bowerman 2023 men’s preseason watch list. Ayden Owens-Delerme, a finalist for the award in 2022, and Wayne Pinnock represent Arkansas on the 10-person watch list. In addition, Razorback Carey McLeod is among eight athletes receiving votes for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

MH’s Dover among 3 area athletes on All-Arkansas Preps football team

The All-Arkansas Preps football team was released in Monday’s issue of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, and three area athletes are on the list. Mountain Home junior defensive lineman Robert Dover was one of two on the defensive first team. Dover finished the season with 114 tackles, including 24 for loss and 14 sacks.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Arkansas Outside

Bagging Some Waterfalls – A Winter Trip

Arkansas is a waterfall-rich environment. After a bit of rainfall, the creeks rise and the waterfalls appear. Some are easily accessible from the side of a road and a few take a bit of a hike. Watching water fall over rocks, the relaxing sound, maybe it’s just the chance to sit quietly in the wilderness and watch the water do its work to cut through the rock and earth. Winter is a particularly good time of year to view waterfalls since the leaves are off and you can often get a better view.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: 60s and 70s arrive this week!

TONIGHT: Clear skies will make for a cold night. Most Arkansas will drop below freezing and some locations will see temperatures in the 20s. Northwest wind 5 mph. MONDAY: The morning will start frosty with temperatures in the low 30s. Mostly sunny skies will quickly warm us into the upper 50s. There could be a few high thin clouds that will filter out the sun in the afternoon. South breeze around 5 mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy