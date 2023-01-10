South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll – Jan. 9
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Jan. 9 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. Jefferson (16) 5-0 80 1
2. Lincoln 4-1 61 3
3. Pierre 5-2 32 2
4. Mitchell 4-1 24 5
5. Washington 3-1 21 RV
Receiving votes: Roosevelt 12, Yankton 6, Harrisburg 4.
Class A
1. Dakota Valley (16) 6-0 80 1
2. Sioux Valley 7-0 61 2
T-3. St. Thomas More 8-0 31 4
T-3. Dell Rapids 3-0 31 3
5. Sioux Falls Christian 6-0 27 5
Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 8, Lennox 2.
Class B
1. White River (13) 7-1 77 1
2. Aberdeen Christian (1) 5-0 59 2
3. De Smet (1) 3-1 48 3
4. Castlewood (1) 6-0 32 4
5. Lower Brule 6-2 17 5
Receiving votes: Faith 5, Ethan 2.
Girls
Class AA
1. O’Gorman (12) 3-1 76 1
2. Washington (4) 4-0 68 2
3. Jefferson 6-1 41 4
4. Pierre 6-1 33 3
5. Harrisburg 5-1 20 5
Receiving votes: Stevens 2.
Class A
1. Hamlin (11) 5-0 75 1
2. Wagner (4) 6-0 63 2
3. St. Thomas More 6-2 46 3
4. Vermillion (1) 7-0 28 RV
5. Red Cloud 7-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Florence-Henry 4, Tea Area 1.
Class B
1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 6-1 79 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (1) 6-0 65 2
3. Centerville 5-1 38 3
4. Sully Buttes 6-0 30 5
5. Warner 5-1 8 RV
Receiving votes: Jones County 8, Corsica-Stickney 3, De Smet 3, Wall 2, Castlewood 2, Timber Lake 1, Howard 1.
