Yardbarker
Notable Bucks player frustrated with HC Mike Budenholzer?
Mike Budenholzer may be losing his grasp on one veteran on his roster. The Milwaukee Bucks head coach Budenholzer revealed on Monday that big man Serge Ibaka is not with the team at the moment and will not be joining them for their current four-game road trip (per Eric Nehm of The Athletic). Budenholzer cited only “personal reasons” for Ibaka’s absence.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses
The Greek Freak is not worried about his team.
RUMOR: Knicks’ asking price for Cam Reddish amid Lakers, Bucks trade interest
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, rumors are starting to swirl at an all-time high. One player who has been garnering a ton of interest ahead of February 9th in New York Knicks sharpshooter Cam Reddish, who is finding playing time hard to come by after Tom Thibodeau nixed him from the rotation over a month ago. Well, it appears the Knicks have set their asking price for the former Duke standout: Two second-round picks.
Lakers Want Trade for Cam Reddish of Knicks?
The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors and the whole Big Apple ...
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) visit the Boston Celtics (29-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Celtics prediction and pick. New Orleans has lost two of their last three games but still sits in third place in...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
Ja Morant dunks over Spurs center Jakob Poeltl again; Grizzlies win eighth straight game
The Memphis Grizzlies are already one of the NBA's best teams scoring in the paint. When they combine that with elite 3-point shooting, good luck. Seven different Grizzlies players made 3-pointers as the San Antonio Spurs offense tried to keep up in the high-scoring affair. The Spurs kept the pressure on, and then Ja Morant announced his return to the lineup with a thunderous dunk over Jakob Poeltl.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) unavailable Thursday for Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is out Thursday versus the Miami Heat. The Bucks are giving Antetokounmpo the night off on the second end of a back-to-back. Grayson Allen (ankle) and Joe Ingles (injury management) have also been ruled out. Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Pat Connaughton will have more opportunities on offense as starters. There will also be larger roles for Bobby Portis, Jevon Carter, MarJon Beauchamp, and Jordan Nwora.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 11: Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Lead Celtics Past Pelicans
The high-scoring duo combined for 72 points in the victory
