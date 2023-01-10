Read full article on original website
Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting
Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
10 YEARS LATER: Lt. Col. Alonzo McGhee’s murder still unsolved
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On January 4, 2013, someone murdered Retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Alonzo McGhee in the driveway of his Hampton Cove home. He had been shot more than a dozen times. The ink on his divorce papers was still wet and a judge awarded him full custody of...
48 EXCLUSIVE: Huntsville Hospital employees speak on Sunday morning mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A mass shooting on Sunday morning led the emergency room of Huntsville Hospital to be flooded with gunshot victims. Through the eyes of the medical staff, it was something they had never witnessed before. The shooting claimed the lives of two 20-year-old women and sent nine...
Family speaks out after deadly 21st birthday shooting in Huntsville
Family members are issuing a desperate plea after two people were killed during a shooting at a 21st birthday party in Madison County last weekend.
Madison County community grieves young lives lost at birthday party shootout
The Madison County community is mourning the loss of 20-year-olds Quantasia Grant and Kaitlyn Jenkins. They died in a birthday party shootout Saturday night at Legacy Events off of U.S. 72 East. Nine others were wounded in what the Madison County sheriff is calling one of the largest gunfights of...
Victim's Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died, including Quantasia Grant. Victim’s Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11...
Victim identified in Sunday Huntsville shooting death
Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said Carrillo Hernandez, 32, was shot to death in an incident in the 3800 block of Newson Road. Officers were called there at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. They found Hernandez dead for a gunshot wound. Anyone...
Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire
Casey White's defense attorneys file motion to move trial. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his...
Witness recalls deadly Sunday morning shooting at Madison County strip mall
A Huntsville resident who witnessed the shooting scene at a Mastin Drive strip mall in describes what she saw. Jennifer Vice says she was returning home about 1:40 a.m. Sunday and that's when she saw the heavy police presence which she says lit the sky up. Vice described the devastation of that scene.
Anonymous donor offering $10k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam's murder
According to the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Ashton Elliot, 20, and DeMarcus Thompson, 19, were arrested and charged with two counts of felony reckless murder. More than 100 criminal cases on the docket in Madison County. With the large number of cases going through the...
“We are hurt”: Families of victims speak on Huntsville mass shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two families are facing unimaginable pain after losing their loved ones to senseless gun violence. A mass shooting occurred at a strip mall near Mastin Drive on Highway 72 around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. According to Madison County Sheriff Brent Patterson, two people were killed in the...
Huntsville Police conducting death investigation
The Huntsville Police Department is conducting a death investigation after being called to Derrick Street Tuesday night.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
The 46-year-old woman was arrested at her home in Walker County.
Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 21st birthday party at Legacy Events ended with a fatal shooting over the weekend. Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) told News 19 that 11 people were shot at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East near Ryland Pike, and two of them have died.
Jackson County investigators searching for alleged suspect involved in early morning deadly shooting
Families mourn loved ones lost in Saturday night's shooting. Anonymous donor offering $10k to find suspect in Andrew Gilliam's murder. Madison County Sheriff provides update on Sunday morning shooting. According to the Madison County Sheriff's...
Man accused of setting Priceville woman on fire captured
Priceville authorities have confirmed the man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been captured.
Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting
STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Monday night. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
Women killed in Madison County surprise birthday party shooting called ‘beautiful’ and ‘ambitious’
Tributes were posted online Monday to the two women killed in a mass shooting Saturday night in Madison County that saw a total of 13 people wounded at a surprise 21st birthday party. Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, both died on the scene, Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner...
Alabama NAACP leader reacts to deadly shooting at Huntsville birthday party
In the wake of a deadly shooting at a Huntsville birthday party, Alabama NAACP President Benard Simelton shared his thoughts on how the community can move forward.
Albertville School Resource Officer hailed a hero after saving baby’s life
Woman suffers serious injuries after allegedly being set on fire by another person in Priceville. According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a woman suffered burns near a North Bethel Road home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 10. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a...
