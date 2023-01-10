ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

Huntsville Hospital staff speaks on mass shooting

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire. Updated: 9 hours ago. Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Victim's Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11 people were shot at a party at Legacy Events over the weekend, and two of them have died, including Quantasia Grant. Victim’s Family Speaks After Fatal Event Shooting. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office told News 19 that 11...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Victim identified in Sunday Huntsville shooting death

Huntsville police have identified the victim in a fatal Sunday night shooting. Sgt. Rosalind White said Carrillo Hernandez, 32, was shot to death in an incident in the 3800 block of Newson Road. Officers were called there at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. They found Hernandez dead for a gunshot wound. Anyone...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Neighbor recalls moment he saved woman who was set on fire

Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Huntsville woman tricked out of hundreds of dollars in hostage scam call. Casey White’s defense attorneys file motion to move trial. Updated: 13 hours ago. Defense attorneys for Casey White have filed a motion to move his...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Suspect arrested in Jackson County deadly shooting

STEVENSON, Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested the suspect allegedly involved in a deadly shooting on Monday night. According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal shooting occurred on County Road 147 in Stevenson around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators found Jack Edward Thompson, age 54 of Stevenson, dead at the scene. Investigators said Thompson died of an apparent gunshot wound.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy