WPBF News 25
'We live by the water': South Florida expert details how families can help prevent drowning deaths among children with autism
JUPITER, Fla. — Since September, three children with autism have died after going missing in Palm Beach County and being found in bodies of water near their home. A 6-year-old child who went missing on Tuesday evening in West Palm Beach was found dead in a canal behind her home less than two hours after she was last seen.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Zoo recruiting volunteers
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is recruiting volunteers. They say they want people passionate about wildlife and the natural world. They need volunteers in two divisions. Pathway volunteers will help with animal chats and crowd control. Animal husbandry volunteers will clean out cages and bowls...
WPBF News 25
No victim falling through the cracks: Human trafficking advocates share signs to look for
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — To express solidarity with human trafficking victims, advocates sprinkled red sand inside the cracks of the pavement at the victim services center in Palm Beach County. Stephanie Sejnoha, the director of Palm Beach County's Public Safety Department, said this gesture is to signify no...
Palm Beach County Funeral Home Sued To Stop Cremation Of Newly Dead
Man Dies, Cousin Tries To Stop Cremation At IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery. Emergency Lawsuit Filed. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A New York man is suing IJ Morris Star of David Cemetery of the Palm Beaches, arguing that his […]
WPBF News 25
2023 West Palm Beach MORE THAN PINK Walk Jan. 28 at Meyer Amphitheater
Breast cancer accounts for 12.5% of all new cancers worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, it was estimated that there were more than 287,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer among women. The Susan B. Komen foundation will hold the West Palm Beach MORE...
WPBF News 25
New development in West Palm Beach to offer affordable housing, commercial space
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The development ofNorthwood Square, a new residential and commercial project in West Palm Beach, broke ground Thursday morning. The multi-million dollar project will include three separate buildings, featuring 382 residential units and approximately 60,000 square feet of commercial space for restaurants and stores. Additionally,...
WZVN-TV
Missing Palm Beach County girl with autism found dead in pond behind home
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. [AP] — A six-year-old girl who had autism and was non-verbal was found dead in a retention pond after going missing from a South Florida home, authorities said. Palm Beach County deputies responded to reports of the missing child Tuesday evening. The search included helicopters,...
WPBF News 25
United Way of Palm Beach County searching for volunteers for free tax prep program
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The beginning of tax season is quickly approaching and if you need help filing your paperwork there’s a free service in Palm Beach County. The United Way of Palm Beach County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) is celebrating its 20th year.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD
January 9, 2023 – Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD, as Co-director of the Endoscopic Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery Program. Upon earning her medical degree and completing the otolaryngology residency at National University in Colombia, Dr. Velasquez joined the Rhinology Department at Stanford University as a research fellow. During this time, she received the Clinical Science Research Award from the American Rhinologic Society. Dr. Velasquez went on to complete the otolaryngology, head and neck surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, followed by a rhinology and skull base surgery fellowship at Emory University.
WPBF News 25
Port St. Lucie performing arts and circus academy hopes for community help while on the brink of closing
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A circus and performing arts academy in Port St. Lucie is on the verge of shutting its doors by the end of the month, and members hope the community can jump in to help. Momentum Academy has been teaching students for about four and...
cw34.com
Police, postal service investigate mail dumped in lake in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are investigating a stunning incident involving mail delivery in a gated neighborhood in Palm Beach Gardens. A resident told police she watched a contractor whose job it was to deliver mail to homes, dumping a bin full of mail in a lake at Mirabella at Mirasol Tuesday afternoon.
WPBF News 25
New made in the U.S.A drones are on their way to the Port St. Lucie Police Department
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department's drone program is grounded, for now. Sgt. Matt Reynolds said the drones they currently have are DJI drones and are not on the newly approved manufacturer list. A new Florida law bans government agencies from using DJI drones...
WPBF News 25
2022 is the 3rd costliness year for natural and climate disasters
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — According to the NOAA, the United States was struck with 18 costly disasters last year alone. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. Last year was costly when it came down to the impacts weather and climate disasters...
KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect
Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
luxury-houses.net
This $7.9 Million Stately Bermuda Inspired Home in Delray Beach Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Casual Entertaining
1785 Palm Trail Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1785 Palm Trail, Delray Beach, Florida is a stately custom estate with features include tie beam masonry walls, cement tile roof, and the home has all copper plumbing water pripes. Interior details include handsome white oak wood floors, Hunter Douglas blinds, a variety of custom moldings and decorator ceilings. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1785 Palm Trail, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
WPBF News 25
Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach Co. opening three new clubs
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is expanding. The organization opened three new clubs on Jan. 9, 2023. The locations include Jupiter, Pahokee and West Palm Beach. The 20 Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18 through their educational,...
cw34.com
Scam alert in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
cw34.com
West Palm Beach woman's flight to best friend's funeral delayed after FAA computer glitch
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly 8,000 flights were delayed in the U.S. on Wednesday after the FAA grounded all flights following a computer glitch.It’s the latest drama for air travel, follIt’s the latest drama for air travel, following Southwest’s meltdown during the holidays. Palm...
cw34.com
Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
WPBF News 25
Brightline continues high-speed testing on Treasure Coast over holiday weekend
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Brightlineis continuing its high-speed testing of up to 110 mph this week on the Treasure Coast, and local law enforcement agencies have some safety reminders. "We haven’t had any issues or problems so far with the testing, thankfully. We just want to keep reminding...
