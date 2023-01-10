January 9, 2023 – Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD, as Co-director of the Endoscopic Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery Program. Upon earning her medical degree and completing the otolaryngology residency at National University in Colombia, Dr. Velasquez joined the Rhinology Department at Stanford University as a research fellow. During this time, she received the Clinical Science Research Award from the American Rhinologic Society. Dr. Velasquez went on to complete the otolaryngology, head and neck surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, followed by a rhinology and skull base surgery fellowship at Emory University.

