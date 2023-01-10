ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

'We live by the water': South Florida expert details how families can help prevent drowning deaths among children with autism

JUPITER, Fla. — Since September, three children with autism have died after going missing in Palm Beach County and being found in bodies of water near their home. A 6-year-old child who went missing on Tuesday evening in West Palm Beach was found dead in a canal behind her home less than two hours after she was last seen.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Palm Beach Zoo recruiting volunteers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach Zoo is recruiting volunteers. They say they want people passionate about wildlife and the natural world. They need volunteers in two divisions. Pathway volunteers will help with animal chats and crowd control. Animal husbandry volunteers will clean out cages and bowls...
PALM BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital Welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD

January 9, 2023 – Cleveland Clinic Weston Hospital welcomes Nathalia Velasquez, MD, as Co-director of the Endoscopic Skull Base and Pituitary Surgery Program. Upon earning her medical degree and completing the otolaryngology residency at National University in Colombia, Dr. Velasquez joined the Rhinology Department at Stanford University as a research fellow. During this time, she received the Clinical Science Research Award from the American Rhinologic Society. Dr. Velasquez went on to complete the otolaryngology, head and neck surgery residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, followed by a rhinology and skull base surgery fellowship at Emory University.
WESTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect

Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $7.9 Million Stately Bermuda Inspired Home in Delray Beach Florida is Perfect for Family Living and Casual Entertaining

1785 Palm Trail Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1785 Palm Trail, Delray Beach, Florida is a stately custom estate with features include tie beam masonry walls, cement tile roof, and the home has all copper plumbing water pripes. Interior details include handsome white oak wood floors, Hunter Douglas blinds, a variety of custom moldings and decorator ceilings. This Home in Delray Beach offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1785 Palm Trail, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 561-414-4849) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach Co. opening three new clubs

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County is expanding. The organization opened three new clubs on Jan. 9, 2023. The locations include Jupiter, Pahokee and West Palm Beach. The 20 Boys and Girls Clubs throughout Palm Beach County serve more than 10,000 children ages 6-18 through their educational,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Scam alert in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County residents beware. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sent out a notice on Wednesday about a scam happening in the community. Deputies say that someone is claiming to be Sgt. Demetrick Powell from the sheriff's office. The imposter is advising...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Gate raises anti-Semitism concerns in Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Some homeowners in a Boca Raton subdivision tell CBS12 News that they are increasingly concerned that some rule enforcement and red tape from their HOA indicate they are not welcome in their own neighborhood. The residents didn't want to reveal their identities out of...
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy