Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
White Olive, a Greek and Turkish restaurant, opens in Midtown.Raj guleriaManhattan, NY
Related
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin Released From Hospital And Now Home
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game. On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills tweeted that Damar has been released from the hospital and is home. “Damar Hamlin has been discharged from Buffalo General Medical
Damar Hamlin has been released from Cincinnati hospital
On Jan. 9, Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin was released from the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati and headed back to Buffalo., New Yok. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 during their game against the Bengals and had to be resuscitated on the field. Dr. Wirlliam A. Knight,...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Bills' Damar Hamlin posts new update on his recovery progress
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals Jan. 2, and had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Everyone Has The Same Damar Hamlin Wish This Weekend
The Bills announced on Wednesday that Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute. Hamlin was admitted on Monday to undergo a "comprehensive medical evaluation" as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing. Now ...
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Rep. Higgins recognizes Damar Hamlin's recovery on House floor
Congressman Brian Higgins (D-NY26) is applauding Damar Hamlin's release from the hospital nine days after suffering cardiac arrest and celebrating the resilience of Western New York. Higgins told his colleagues in the House, “Buffalo and Western New York have had our fair share of challenges over the last year. A...
Bennett High School football coach nominated for national award
BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second year in a row, Bennett High School's head football coach is a nominee for the 2022 Don Shula Head Coach of The Year Award. Steve McDuffie is the head coach of the Tigers football team. McDuffie has reached milestones. Not only did he...
WLWT 5
Ravens: Player hospitalized in Cincinnati before game Sunday, is back in Baltimore
CINCINNATI — A Baltimore Ravens player was hospitalized Sunday morning prior to the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Wednesday. The Ravens say cornerback Brandon Stephens became "acutely ill" at the team hotel Sunday morning and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital for evaluation. This content...
AP source: Panthers request interviews Bills' Dorsey
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Can Micah Hyde make it back in the playoffs? Bills safety gives update after return to practice
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Micah Hyde walked into his doctor’s office last week for a check-up on his rehabilitation progress for the neck injury that was supposed to end his season. When his doctor walked in, the two men started to laugh because Hyde had been pushing the...
WKBW-TV
WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game
Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts...
Post Register
Bills' McDermott hailed for leading through emotional week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmye Laycock’s first thought during those initial chilling moments went to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field in Cincinnati last week. The former William & Mary coach’s second thought, upon seeing teary-eyed players’ reactions, then turned to Sean...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0