Orchard Park, NY

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
2 On Your Side

Bills' Damar Hamlin posts new update on his recovery progress

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after suffering a cardiac arrest during a football game. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle in the game against the Bengals Jan. 2, and had to be resuscitated on the field before being taken by ambulance to the hospital.
The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Damar Hamlin Wish This Weekend

The Bills announced on Wednesday that Damar Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute.  Hamlin was admitted on Monday to undergo a "comprehensive medical evaluation" as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing.  Now ...
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
2 On Your Side

AP source: Panthers request interviews Bills' Dorsey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers coaching search is in full swing. The Panthers have requested permission to interview four different NFL offensive coordinators for their head coaching vacancy, including Buffalo’s Ken Dorsey, Philadelphia’s Shane Steichen, Detroit’s Ben Johnson and the New York Giants’ Mike Kafka, according to a person familiar with the situation.
WKBW-TV

WNY businesses prepare for Buffalo Bills playoff game

Whether you plan on ordering wings and pizza from La Nova Pizzeria or buying Buffalo Bread from Di Camillo Bakery prepare for a longer wait during the Buffalo Bills playoff game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. "Starting at 8:30 in the morning when we get in, the phone starts...
Post Register

Bills' McDermott hailed for leading through emotional week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmye Laycock’s first thought during those initial chilling moments went to Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who collapsed on the field in Cincinnati last week. The former William & Mary coach’s second thought, upon seeing teary-eyed players’ reactions, then turned to Sean...
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

