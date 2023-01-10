Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Related
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Sabres surrender lead twice in 2nd straight loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following an emotional letdown in their first shutout loss of the season, the Sabres had more spirit in the second night of a back-to-back set. The Sabres generated more shots and scoring chances in a matchup between two of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams. But they failed to capitalize in a 4-3 […]
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
Syracuse Crunch reschedule game with Rochester
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch and Rochester Americans have announced a rescheduled game for the 2022-23 season. The Syracuse at Rochester game (AHL Game #438) originally scheduled for Dec. 23 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 21 at 7:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Syracuse will look to snap its five-game losing […]
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES FLYERS WILL MOVE AT LEAST ONE KEY PLAYER BEFORE THE DEADLINE
The Philadelphia Flyers are in an incredibly unenviable position this season. Their active roster leaves much to be desired, they have virtually no cap space, and they are maxed out at 50 contracts. After this season, the Flyers still have $75.6 million committed, even with James van Riemsdyk's $7M coming...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Rangers – 01/10/2023
The Minnesota Wild will try to turn the page on a rough weekend that saw them drop both games of a back-to-back against the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues. Tonight they head to Maddison Square Garden to face the New York Rangers for the second and final time this season. The first game between these two teams was the Wild’s season opener on Oct.13, when they got dropped 7-3, and Artemi Panarin collected four points. The Wild’s overall game has come a considerable way since then, especially in the net, and should provide fans with a much tighter game tonight.
Yardbarker
Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors
The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
bestodds.com
Capitals vs. Flyers Player Props | Tom Wilson | Wednesday
The Philadelphia Flyers host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday January 11th, 7:10pm ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Philadelphia Flyers are the underdog in the matchup, with a consensus moneyline of +143. As favorite, the moneyline for the Washington Capitals is -177. The over/under is set at 6 goals. The...
Yardbarker
Canadiens F Brendan Gallagher out at least six weeks
Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will be sidelined at least six weeks due to a lower-body injury, the team announced Wednesday. Gallagher has missed the last three games after being injured in a 6-3 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 3. He was placed on injured reserve Sunday. Gallagher,...
FOX Sports
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
Yardbarker
Postponed Blue Jackets-Sabres game rescheduled for April 14
The National Hockey League announced the Columbus Blue Jackets and Buffalo Sabres will play in Nationwide Arena on April 14. The two teams were originally slated to meet on Dec. 27, but the game was postponed due to a severe snow storm in Buffalo. The game was to be played...
Yardbarker
Penguins Recall Defenseman Taylor Fedun
Fedun's recall comes on the heels of another roster move that sent Mark Friedman back to the AHL on Wednesday. The Penguins re-signed the 34-year-old native of Edmonton, Alberta to a two-year contract extension this summer to lead the organization's young defenseman at the AHL level. Fedun has served as the Penguins AHL captain for the past two seasons.
Comments / 0