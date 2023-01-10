ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

2 arrested for attempted Target shoplifting

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were arrested in connection to an alleged scheme to shoplift at a northeast Albuquerque store. Laura Garcia and Loisel Sotelo were arrested around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night at the Target on Montgomery.

A loss prevention employee called Albuquerque police about two repeat offenders in the store. While in the parking lot, one officer saw Sotelo push a cart full of merchandise out of a fire exit and was immediately taken into custody.

APD: ‘Substantial’ amount of arrests made over holiday season for shoplifting

As this was happening, Garcia was caught walking out the front door with stolen items in her purse. In total, the items were worth more than $700.

Both are charged with shoplifting and conspiracy. Police also found what is believed to be fentanyl in Sotelo’s pocket and he’s facing charges for possession.

Brian D
2d ago

Have they been released on their own recognizance with ankle monitors yet? Because the two individuals shopping beside me sure looks like them.

