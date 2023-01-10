ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

WMBF

Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in deadly Darlington County shooting

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one person in December 2022, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Horry County police investigating shooting at Little River apartments

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at apartments in Little River. Horry County police said they responded to Horseshoe Road North Tuesday night in reference to a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries and they refused to go...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

67-year-old man killed in Scotland County crash

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 67-year-old man died in a single-car crash Wednesday night on Old Maxton Road in Scotland County, according to Master Trooper J. Edwards with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Edwards said Glen Strickland's car ran off the right side of the road, collided with a...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Some upset over Mullins police not doing night patrols for the time being

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are upset that officers with the Mullins Police Department aren't doing patrols after 7 o'clock at night. Mullins Police Captain Phillip Mostowski said he knows the citizens have a lot of questions about this situation, but it was a difficult decision that they had to make due to staffing issues.
MULLINS, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

