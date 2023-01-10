Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Marlboro Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shooting incident with injuries
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Maple St. and Atkins St. in reference to a possible shooting incident around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Investigator Clay Anderson. When authorities arrived, they learned a subject was being treated at a nearby...
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
Man faces 6 counts of attempted murder in connection with Halloween night shooting in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a Halloween night shooting, according to warrants obtained by News13. Jamarion Dakwane Sherman of Conway allegedly shot into a home on Holly Loop that had six people inside. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 […]
WMBF
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
Sheriff: 17-year-old arrested, charged with murder in deadly Darlington County shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting that killed one person in December 2022, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. The 17-year-old is being charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
WECT
Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
Hartsville man faces weapons, theft charges after firing gun to ‘show off,’ police report says
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is facing weapons and theft charges after allegedly firing multiple gunshots from a stolen gun inside the city limits of Hartsville, police said. James Arnez Barrow-Heidt, 20, of Hartsville, is accused of firing at least two shots in the vicinity of the 500 block of Marlboro Avenue on Monday, […]
wpde.com
Horry County police investigating shooting at Little River apartments
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at apartments in Little River. Horry County police said they responded to Horseshoe Road North Tuesday night in reference to a shooting. Officers said when they arrived they found a victim with non-life-threatening injuries and they refused to go...
WMBF
Darlington County burglary suspect armed himself with victim’s gun, warrants state
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man facing charges for a recent burglary allegedly armed himself with the victim’s own gun, according to documents. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said James Arnez Barrow-Heidt is charged with first-degree burglary and petit larceny in connection to the incident that happened Monday on Oleander Drive in Hartsville.
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
wpde.com
67-year-old man killed in Scotland County crash
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 67-year-old man died in a single-car crash Wednesday night on Old Maxton Road in Scotland County, according to Master Trooper J. Edwards with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Edwards said Glen Strickland's car ran off the right side of the road, collided with a...
1 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was found with a gunshot wound after a shooting Monday night, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at about 10 p.m. at a home on Danny Drive in Marion County, the sheriff’s office said. The person shot was taken to the hospital by EMS with […]
WMBF
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
wpde.com
17-year-old charged with murder after man shot in car in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 17-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in his car in Darlington County. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded on Dec. 12 to the 600 block of Jamestown Avenue in reference to shots being fired and a person slumped over the steering wheel of a car.
wpde.com
Some upset over Mullins police not doing night patrols for the time being
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are upset that officers with the Mullins Police Department aren't doing patrols after 7 o'clock at night. Mullins Police Captain Phillip Mostowski said he knows the citizens have a lot of questions about this situation, but it was a difficult decision that they had to make due to staffing issues.
wpde.com
Dog shot in paw while walking Marlboro County neighborhood, rescue says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog was shot in the paw while walking around a neighborhood in Marlboro County, according to a shelter. The Humane Society of Marlboro County said Millie was given to a community member after she weaned her last litter and was shot with a 9mm while walking around.
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
wpde.com
Deputies remind residents to beware of scam calls, emails in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about scams going on in the community. Deputies said there are multiple scams going on at this time and people continue to fall for them. Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said if someone calls you or emails...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating death in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death in Darlington County Tuesday afternoon. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they are on the scene in the Pine Ridge area. No foul play is expected.
